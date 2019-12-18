It was a season to remember at Wyoming East.
The Warriors turned a 2-8 season in 2018 into an 8-3 playoff season in 2019.
It was a record-setting performance in many regards, with Caleb Bower setting the single-game rushing record with 388 yards against Independence and Seth Ross establishing a new season passing yardage record.
A total of eight players from Wyoming East, matching the number of victories, dotted the all-state team.
“I’m extremely proud of these young men,” coach Larry Thompson said. “Class AA is a very tough field, and to have two make first team speaks volumes of the amount of work they put in all season.”
Bower, a junior, powered his way to 2,034 yards on 246 carries, an average of 8.3 yards per carry and 26 rushing touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. He had 27 touchdowns and scored 162 points.
For his efforts, he was named a first team running back along with Poca’s Ethan Payne and Bluefield’s J.J. Davis.
“This boosts Caleb’s confidence even more going into his senior year,” Thompson said. “For the young men that made the honorable and special honorable mention that is just fuel for the fire leading into next year.”
“It’s an honor making first team,” Bower said. “I knew coming into the season it was going to be hard but that was one of my main goals that I accomplished. I’m very thankful for playing with a team like we had and I’m looking forward to next season.”
Along with Bower, senior offensive lineman Tanner Jenkins was named to the first-team unit.
Coach Larry Thompson had said all season that Jenkins was one of the best offensive linemen in the state.
Bower agreed.
“I’m very proud of Tanner,” Bower said. “He was (in the weight room) when a lot of them (players) weren’t. I’m not taking anything away from them, but being there in the weight room and practicing really makes a difference and it really showed for him. He always said before every game, ‘This is my last time blocking for you this game’ — just messing with me, but I’m really going to miss him being on that line.”
Clay Lester and McQuade Canada were named to the special honorable mention squad. Lester had a huge year on defense, averaging 11.8 tackles per game with four sacks and an interception.
Speaking of interceptions, first-year senior McQuade Canada had a huge year with a team-best six interceptions and he also caught 19 passes for 196 yards and competed 3 of five passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
Jake Bishop was named an honorable mention pick after catching a team-best 31 passes for 526 yards and a team-high eight touchdown passes.
Caden Lookabill was also an honorable mention pick. He had 28 receptions for a team-high 564 yards and five touchdown passes. He also averaged 37.6 yards on 22 punts.
Dakota McBride was also an honorable mention selection after leading the team with nine sacks, and he averaged 6.8 tackles and had 13 tackles for a loss.
Seth Ross ended the year as the all-time leader in passing yardage with 1,518 yards, completing 104-197 passes. He threw 14 touchdown passes and just six interceptions.
Westside’s Blake Goode was an honorable mention pick. The Renegades quarterback rushed for 645 yards and passed for 645 yards.
Good, who played in eight games, rushed for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the team’s lone win over River View and threw for 217 and three touchdowns against Midland Trail.
The 2019 Class AA all-state football team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association:
First Team
Honorary selection — Alex Miller, Roane County, senior
OL — Don Woodworth, Keyser, senior
OL — Zach Frazier, Fairmont Senior, senior (captain)
OL — Devin Hill, Bridgeport, junior
OL — Tanner Jenkins, Wyoming East, senior
OL — Dalton Ray, Keyser, senior
WR — Logan Vance, Clay County, senior
WR — Drew Hatfield, Mingo Central, senior
QB — Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior, junior
RB — Ethan Payne, Poca, junior
RB — JJ Davis, Bluefield, senior
RB — Caleb Bower, Wyoming East, junior
K — Jared Griffith, Lewis County, senior
Utility — Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen, junior
Utility — Daylin Goad, Mingo Central, junior
Utility — Nick Vance, Winfield, senior
Defense
DL — Sean Martin, Bluefield, senior (captain)
DL — Matt Stone, Poca, senior
DL — Kyler O’Connor, Oak Glen,junior
LB — Carson Winkie, Bridgeport, senior
LB — John Covert, Winfield, junior
LB — Jackson Biser, Keyser, senior
LB — Trey Pancake, Bridgeport, senior
LB — Ben Kee, Herbert Hoover, senior
DB — Michael Lemley, Oak Glen, senior
DB — Toby Payne, Poca, sophomore
DB — Haven Chapman, Shady Spring, senior
P — Erick Bevil, Shady Spring, senior
Utility — Josh Huffman, Roane County, senior
Utility — Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd, sophomore
Utility — Sebastian Spencer, Weir, senior
Second Team
OL — Lance Payton, Fairmont Senior, senior
OL — Brock Robey, Robert C. Byrd, senior
OL — Colton Groves, Nicholas County, senior
OL — Dom Owens, Fairmont Senior, senior
OL — Roman Moore, Roane County, senior
WR — Tariq Miller, North Marion, junior
WR — Xander Castillo, James Monroe, senior
QB — Carson Deeb, Bluefield, junior
RB — Atticus Goodson, Independence, sophomore(captain)
RB — Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County, junior
K — Kaulin Parris, Bluefield, senior
Utility — Camden Longwell, Fairmont Senior, senior
Utility — Trevor Lowe, Nitro, sophomore
Utility — Luke LeRose, Nicholas County, senior
Utility — Monroe Mohler, James Monroe, senior
Defense
DL — Michael Watkins, Bridgeport, junior
DL — Cole Hughart, Sissonville, senior
DL — Garrett Conaway, North Marion, junior
DL — David Blanco, Frankfort, senior
LB — Seth McIntire, Liberty Harrison, senior
LB — Peyton Shanholtz, Frankfort, senior
LB — Gavin Shamblin, Sissonville, senior
LB — Dillon Taylor, Poca, junior
DB — Jaheim House, Bluefield, senior
DB –Brayden Mineard, Oak Glen, junior
DB — Jadon Hershberger, Shady Spring, junior
P — Aiden Slusser, East Fairmont, senior
Utility — Gage Patterson, Oak Glen,junior (captain)
Utility — Zack Frye, Man, senior
Utility — Devin Vandergrift, Bridgeport, senior
Special Honorable Mention
Michael Alvaro, Robert C. Byrd; Chase Berry, Chapmanville; Caden Biser, Keyser; JJ Blank, Frankfort; Danny Bush, Roane County; McQuade Canada, Wyoming East; Jay Cook, Poca; Andrew Deal, Nicholas County; Preston Dingess, Mingo Central; Chase Duckworth, North Marion; Cam Foster, Nitro; Cameran Frye, Man; Jordan Gay, Lewis County; Cody Griffith, Lincoln; Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Erick Grimmett, Man; Elijah Gillette, Weir; TJ Guire, Elkins; Marcel Guy, Independence; Devin Hatfield, Mingo Central; Payton Hawkins, Lincoln; Braden Howell, Liberty Raleigh; Brian Henderson, Bridgeport; Eli Kirkendall, Lincoln County; Nate Kowlaski, Fairmont Senior; Colton Kennedy, River View; Grant Krajeski, Clay County; Clay Lester, Wyoming East; Nick Marley, Frankfort; Jamison Maynard, Wayne; Sam Milton, Man; Jansen Moreland, Frankfort; Gunner Murphy, North Marion; Elijah Payton, Clay County; Brayden Rollyson, Herbert Hoover; Ryan Shoemaker, Keyser; Wyatt Stanley, Point Pleasant; Jeremy Taylor, Oak Glen; Ty Thorne, North Marion; Corey Townsend, Logan; Isaiah Valentine, Shady Spring; Bryce Wamsley, Liberty Harrison; Brandon Wiley, Bluefield;
Honorable Mention
Aaron Adkins, Wayne; Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs; Owen Bass, Clay County; Jake Bishop, Wyoming East; Jeff Bowles, Liberty Raleigh; Preston Brown, Oak Glen; Jordan Brueck, Weir; Nick Chaney, Oak Glen; Drew Clark, Shady Spring; Carson Crouch, Winfield; Drew Curtis, Weir; Gage Dickson, North Marion; Caleb Dingess, Scott; Joe Dingledein, Grafton; Derrick Flack, Bluefield; Ben George, Robert C. Byrd; Blake Goode, Westside; Juwan Green, Bluefield; Waylon Hensley, Chapmanville; Justin Hill, Nicholas County; Jacob Justice, River View; Gabe Keech, Poca; Will Knight, Philip Barbour; Eli Kyle, Liberty Harrison; Mark Lilly, PikeView; Caden Lookabill, Wyoming East; Matt Malick, Oak Glen; Jahkari Mesidor, North Marion; Dakota McBride, Wyoming East; Hunter Morris, Winfield; Hayden Miller, Independence; Jacob Muncy, Point Pleasant; Nathan Murray, Nitro; Kayson Nealy, Fairmont Senior; Ricky Newbrough, North Marion; Austin Parsons, Lincoln County; Zach Paxton, Herbert Hoover; Riley Perkins, Clay County; Luke Pollock, East Fairmont; Dom Postlewait, East Fairmont; Corey Prunty, Lincoln; Sam Romano, Bridgeport; Seth Ross, Wyoming East; Trey Sams, Poca; Isa Scales, Mingo Central; Jameson Shaffer, Sissonville; Te’amo Shelton Oak Hill; Aiden Slack, Logan; Hayden Stein, Frankfort; Andrew Stutler, Clay County; Payton Thompson, Berkeley Springs; Rodney VanDevender, Elkins; Trace Wagner, Robert C. Byrd; Malachi West, Fairmont Senior; Jordan Hayes, Logan.