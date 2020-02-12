COAL CITY — Wyoming East raced out to a 31-5 lead after one quarter, using strong defense and a huge advantage on the boards, to cruise to victory against Independence.
Seven players scored in double figures and four players had double doubles for the Lady Warriors, who won for the ninth straight time.
Sharpshooter Hannah Blankenship had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Abby Russell had 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists and Colleen Lookabill and Sarah Saunders had 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Daisha Summers led the Lady Warriors with 15 points, Skylar Davidson had 13 points, six assists and five steals and Laken Toler had 10 points. Among the starters, only Saunders logged over 17 minutes in the game.
Wyoming East controlled the boards with a whopping 58-20 advantage rebounding and the Lady Warriors also had 23 steals.
Independence was led by Mackenzie Holley with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Wyoming East, No. 6 in the most recent Associated Press poll, improved to 12-3 on the season.
Independence (3-11) dropped its seventh-straight with the loss.
Wyoming East 90, Independence 22
Wyoming East (12-3)
Skylar Davidson 5 2-2 13, Hannah Blankenship 4 2-2 13, Sarah Saunders 5 0-0 10, Daisha Summers 7 1-3 15, Abby Russell 6 0-0 12, Colleen Lookabill 4 2-4 10, Laken Toler 5 0-0 10, Brianna Cook 2 0-0 5, Bria Cook 1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 39 7-11 90.
Independence (3-11)
Bella Acord 2 0-0 4, Jenna Harvey 2 1-2 5, Alexis Clark 0 0-0 0, Mackenzie Holley 6 0-0 13, Emily Snodgrass 0 0-0 0, Hailey Vance 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Mitchem 0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 10 1-2 22.
Wyoming East 31 22 21 16 — 90
Independence 5 2 5 10 — 22
Three-point field goals — WE: 5 (Davidson 1, Blankenship 3, Cook 1). I: 1 (Holley 1). Fouled out — None.