She nearly came off a catastrophic knee knee injury to help lead her team to a state title. On Thursday, Wyoming East's Sky Davidson made good that near miss helping her WV Thunder 2019 team win a national championship.
Davidson and her Thunder teammates beat the Minnesota Fury 60-52 to capture the Under Armour Association Girls National Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, July 24.
"It is a thrill and it is a blessing," Davidson said a couple hours after the team won the title. "Just to be out on the court again is a blessing. Last year I had to miss the whole summer exposure period because of my knee injury."
Davidson was injured in the Wyoming East girls eighth game of her freshman season, and missed the state title game, a loss to North Marion, when she and senior point guard and state player of the year Gabby Lupardus were out with knee injuries, and battled back to help lead Wyoming East to the state championship game where they lost to Fairmont Senior. Battling through an ankle injury last winter, Davidson played in all 28 games and averaged 10.1.
She said the national championship heals some wounds from March's near-miss in Charleston.
"This definitely helps make up for losing the state championship (game), " Davidson said. "I would love to have a chance to get back to play for the (high school) championship. I would love to help my girls win a state title."
The Thunder rolled over the first day's competition in Atlanta, knocking off Example Sports (Illinois) 76-29, and later Tuesday ran past the Kansas City Lady Run 70-28.
In the Elite 8, the competition was a little more keen, as the Thunder knocked off the Alabama Roadrunners 60-41, and then in the evening beat home-standing FBC from Atlanta 67-61.
In the title game, the WV Thunder ladies grabbed a 29-22 halftime lead and built on it to earn the title 60-52.
The girls went 16-0 during Under Armour Association circuit play this summer.
"The competition once we got to the Elite Eight was a lot better (than the first days opponents)," Davidson said. "All of those teams were full of Division I talent and they were good teams."
But the Thunder, a team full of Division I players in their own right, were better.
"I think the real difference is, we were able to sub five-in, five-off and we were just as good and we were able to wear teams down," Davidson said. "This is definitely the best team I have ever played on."
Davidson said her best games came on Wednesday in the Elite Eight victory over the Alabama Roadrunners and the Final Four victory against FBC Atlanta.
Just don't ask about points.
"Honestly, I don't even keep up with that," she said.
One thing that is sure, her take way from the national championship.
"I think these games coming like they did will really help me conditioning wise," Davidson said. "And, I got a chance to play a bunch of games in front of recruiters, something that I wasn't able to do last summer. It was a great trip with a great bunch of teammates."
Davidson said she doesn't intend to slow down any time soon.
"I'm going to spend the rest of the summer working out with my (Wyoming East) teammates and get ready for the upcoming season." she said.
Davidson, who will be a junior this year, was a second-team all-stater last season in her first full season of high school basketball, and along with her scoring (10.1 ppg, third on the team) she led the team in 3-point shooting percentage at 42 percent (40 of 95), assists (166, 5.9), steals (113, 4.0) and also averaged 3.6 rebounds.She is the only returning starter from the Lady Warriors team that finished 24-4 last season.