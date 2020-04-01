PINEVILLE — It has been an eventful year for Wyoming East’s Sky Davidson.
She went from a runner-up finish at the 2019 girls Class AA tournament to a national championship with her AAU team. This season she led the Warriors to the region co-final and finished the season by earning first-team all-state honors.
Davidson was a member of the eight-team first team picked by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
The Lady Warriors’ inspirational leader led the team to a 15-7 record, despite the fact that she was the lone starter returning from that state tournament team from a year ago.
Davidson averaged 14.9 points per game and hit 38 3-pointers.
She was also averaged 8.4 assists, 4.8 steals, 3.5 rebounds and, despite handling the ball at the point, committed just 46 turnovers all season.
Davidson’s selection marks the sixth straight a Lady Warriors player was named to the Class AA first-team all-state squad.
Last season Davidson was a second-team all-stater.
PikeView’s Laken McKinney, whose Panthers beat Wyoming East in the Region 3 co-final, was the only other player named to the Class AA first team. She averaged a double-double of 17.2 points and 11.6 rebounds and had 25 points and 18 rebounds in the Panthers state tournament quarterfinals victory over Fairmont Senior before the tournament was halted by the coronavirus.
Westside’s Riana Kenneda, who led the Lady Renegades to the Class AA state tournament, was named captain of the third team.
The senior averaged a team-best 13.9 ppg and had 71 3-pointers, the school record. She also finished as the team’s career-3-point leader.
She had played well for the Lady Renegades, including a 22-point, five 3-pointer effort in a Region 3 co-final victory against Bluefield.
Kenneda scored in double figures in 21 of the 25 games in which she played for the Lady Renegades.
Several Wyoming East and Westside girls were named to the honorable mention squad.
- Hannah Blankenship, Wyoming East: The sophomore averaged 9.5 points per game for the Lady Warriors and had a team-best 47 3-pointers. She had a career-best 21 points twice, against Westside and River View. In that Westside game, she went 6 for 6 from 3-point range, the six 3s being a career best.
- Makayla Morgan, Westside: Like Kenneda, the senior was a record setter, as the all-time assists leader at Westside. She averaged 7.9 points per game, 6.2 assists and averaged 11.3 ppg in the postseason.
- Daisha Summers, Wyoming East: A sophomore, Summers was one of the area’s most-improved players, and that improvement continued throughout the season. She was the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.3 ppg, but her contribution on the boards was even more key. Summers averaged 6.7 rebounds, nearly half on the offensive end (69 of 147) and she also averaged 1.7 steals. She scored in double figures in 14 games, (six of the last eight) and had a career-high 19 twice (Westside an River View).
- Hannah Toler, Westside: The senior had a great finishing run by helping her team to the state tournament and along the way she surpassed 1,000 points for her career. She averaged 12.3 points per game and scored in double figures in 17 games, including a season-high 21 points against Man.
The Class AA Girls All-State Basketball Team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association:
First Team
Baylee Goins, Nitro, Jr: (Captain)
Marley Washenitz, Fairmont Senior, Soph.
Taylor Buonamici, North Marion; Sr.
ZZ Russell, Winfield; Sr.
Laken McKinney, PikeView; Sr.
Victoria Sturm, Lincoln; Jr.
Skylar Davidson, Wyoming East; Jr.
Allison Dunbar, Herbert Hoover; Sr.
Second Team
Jocelyn Abraham, Braxton County; Sr. (Captain)
Allison Rockwell, Lincoln; Sr.
Makenna Douthitt, Frankfort; Sr.
Jaisah Smith, Bluefield; Sr.
Lauren Hudson, Winfield; Sr.
Peyton Ilderton, Logan; Soph.
Ziah Rhodes, Mingo Central; Sr.
Karlie Denham, North Marion; Jr.
Third Team
Rianna Kenneda, Westside; Sr. (Captain)
Paige Humble, Bridgeport; Jr.
Meredith Maier, Grafton; Soph.
Alanna Eves, Wayne; Jr.
Emily Hudson, Winfield; Sr.
Katlyn Carson, North Marion; Soph.
Kristen Calhoun, River View; Sr.
Gabby Reep, Bridgeport; Fr.
Honorable Mention
Shiloh Bailey, PikeView; Kierra Bartholow, East Fairmont; Hannah Blankenship, Wyoming East; Graci Brumfield, Chapmanville; Taylor Brown, Nicholas County; Averi Carpenter, Philip Barbour; Haley Carroll, Nitro; Emma Cayton, Lewis County; Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd; Kaili Crowl, Keyser; Sydney Farmer, Sissonville; Alyssa Hill, Philip Barbour; Madison Holland, Elkins; Mackenzie Holley, Independence; Sara Hooks, Wayne; Bria Jacobs, Grafton; Rebekah Jenkins, Fairmont Senior; Marcayla King, Oak Hill; Olivia Krinov, Lewis County; Kayla Lantz, Petersburg; Demi Lester, River View; Madi Martin, Lincoln; Carly McComas, Lincoln County; Mara McGrew, Winfield; Sophia Mikula, Weir; Macie Miller, Frankfort; Makayla Morgan, Westside; Shea Miller, Scott; Devin Ord, Poca; Maria Perdew, Frankfort; Kacey Poe, Shady Spring; Taylor Ray, Herbert Hoover; Kierra Richmond, Shady Spring; Peyton Smith, Braxton County; Emily Starn, Fairmont Senior; Somer Stover, East Fairmont; Daisha Summers, Wyoming East; Mackenzie Tennant, East Fairmont; Scarlett Thomason, Mingo Central; Olivia Toland, North Marion; Hannah Toler, Westside; Jill Tothe, Logan; Brynne Williams, Lincoln; Ali Williamson, Chapmanville; Madie Wilson, Bridgeport.