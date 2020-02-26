The final installment of the Class AA Region 3 sectional seedings are by now released.
While the debate offered plenty of intrigue, most agreed that the likely Region representatives for the state tournament will be no mystery at all.
We still have to play the games. But for well over a month, maybe more, the talk has been soundly on two teams. No mystery those two are the two lone teams ranked in the AP poll.
But did things change enough for Bluefield to outpoll Shady after its 74-63 win over the previously undefeated Shady Spring last Monday, Feb. 17, at Brushfork?
Unfortunately, our deadline fell before the release of the seeds.
But nobody had seen anything that made them think it won’t be Shady Spring and Bluefield playing in the state tournament at Charleston.
“I think there is a very good chance (of Shady Spring and Bluefield making it to Charleston),” Bluefield coach Buster Large said. “They are so talented and I think that we are very talented. It would be a great, great representation for southern West Virginia.”
Shady Spring coach Ronnie Olson agreed with that assessment. So did Bluefield’s point guard Braeden Crews, who didn’t mince words.
“It will be us and Shady,” he said, matter-of-factly.
Even coaches like Benitez Jackson, who has faced Bluefield twice, knows that it will be a chore to knock off one of the two region titans.
“They have shown over the course of the year they are probably the two best teams in the region, but in different ways,” Jackson said. “Bluefield is big, they’ve got Sean Martin down there. I watched the (Shady at Bluefield) game last night and he dominated down low. Shady Spring is more of a perimeter team, but they get down hill and score in the paint and they can shoot. We are way off from there. But we would like to get a chance.”
And it is at the top of Section 2 where most of the intrigue lies.
Shady Spring and Bluefield split their two meetings. In addition to Monday’s game, Shady Spring won at home 73-70 last month.
Shady Spring has that one loss on its record, now 19-1.
Bluefield is 18-3, with loses to Shady Spring, Class AA No. 2 Chapmanville and Princeton, a Mercer County rival and a team that had spent time in the Class AAA Top 10.
Both have played out standing schedules, Shady’s resume containing wins against the likes of Robert C. Byrd (which has won 16 straight since), Fairmont, Class AAA Region 3 heavyweights George Washington, Woodrow Wilson, Capital and South Charleston and of course, Bluefield.
Bluefield has played teams like Fairmont, Wesley Christian (with three McDonald’s All-America nominees) and Shady Spring.
Inside the region Shady is 11-1 against Region 3 foes and it’s 5-1 against section opponents (which also includes PikeView, James Monroe and River View)
Bluefield is 8-1 in the region and it’s 4-1 in the section.
All things considered, it does not matter. The whole section is being played at a neutral site, Princeton. Like in Section 1, which has always been played at the Armory in Beckley, Section 2 seeding only matters for bench location and uniform color.
But if you weigh the entire body of work, Shady, with a win over Woodrow Wilson, George Washington and RCB and a split with Bluefield, has earned the top spot.
But I don’t think you could have much of an argument if Bluefield, which has won 11 straight since its Jan. 17 loss at Shady Spring, earns the top seed.
It’s hard to punish Bluefield for losing to Chapmanville. But the Beavers do have the one loss to Princeton, a team it later beat by 15 and then 32.
The impressiveness with which Bluefield played the final 1:47 against Shady Spring could win out. Prisoner of the moment or what have you done for me lately, either way it was an impressive win by the Beavers.
The rest of the section looks like this: PikeView, James Monroe and River View. River View is 10-7 but has only played one region opponent, Independence (109-100 win) and has not played a section opponent.
Closer to home, the top seed looks to be locked up by Westside. The Renegades are 11-9 overall, easily have the best record of Section 1 teams in the region (6-3) and are tied with Oak Hill with a 4-2 record.
Since a 76-62 loss to Shady Spring Jan. 21, Westside has gone 6-2. The Renegades host Shady Spring Friday night.
Now, Oak Hill has split with Westside (a buzzer-beater from a sweep) and the Red Devils also swept Wyoming East, a team that has split so far this season with Westside.
But Oak Hill is 4-7 in the region.
I do think the Red Devils, no matter the results of Friday’s game with Liberty, are No. 2. Wyoming East would have the same region record, but, there is the matter of the head-to-head battles, both won by Oak Hill.
Wyoming East is 4-4 in the section, a win over Westside its best win. They beat Indy twice, and split with Liberty.
I believe the Warriors are a solid three.
“I still feel we are a three seed at the lowest,” Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks said. “We split with Liberty, we beat Independence twice, Independence beat Liberty (now twice), Independence beat Oak Hill. I do think Westside is one, Oak Hill probably two and I think we should be three, if they go on how the section and region games were played, which is how it is supposed to be voted.”
But like anything, shenanigans have surfaced in the past, tactical tomfoolery that attempted to give a team an easier path of advancement in the postseason. I don’t think this beneficial buffoonery has occurred here as it has in some other places.
Independence has been an intriguing team, with a win over Oak Hill being its best win in the region. The Patriots are 11-7 this season, but they haven’t played a schedule with the degree of difficulty of a Westside, Wyoming East or Oak Hill.
And Independence lost twice to Wyoming East. Now, if you factor in that Wyoming East was a different team in those games, before three starters and the sixth man quit, you also have to weigh that Oak Hill was without three starters against Independence in their lone meeting.
Indy is 3-6 in region play, 3-2 in section play.
Interestingly, Section 1 teams are 6-15 against Section 2 foes.
Nobody will convince Olson that a loss in the regular season can be a good thing for a team going for an undefeated season. Especially against long-time nemesis Bluefield.
“I’m not a big cliche-type guy,” Olson said. “I feel like we want to win every game. They’re a good team. Every game is going to be 2, 3 points, no matter what, either way. We want to win this game. They want to win this game. They feel like one slipped away at our place, we feel one slipped way here (Monday at Brushfork). Hopefully we get another matchup at Princeton March 6 (in the section tournament). It’s probably going to go down to the last possession, the last minute. No, we wanted to be undefeated. We wanted to be the unanimous one seed if we happen to go Charleston.”
Stranger things have happened. Coaches like Jackson are banking on that factor in the postseason.
“Our goal is to get there and to see what happens,” Jackson said. “I think we definitely have a chance to get there. You don’t have a chance to win a game if you don’t get there.”