From the too much of a good thing file I present this:
In the first nine years of the Westside vs. Wyoming East boys basketball rivalry, the teams met 23 times.
Westside and Wyoming East played, at most, three games in a season five times.
In the next nine years, through this season, it was 31 meetings.
There was a lot of talk about the empty seats at last Tuesday’s Class AA Region 3, Section 1 semifinal games between the two. And there were a lot of empty seats.
But look at the numbers inside the rivalry and you find answers.
Much of games in the past were played when at least one of the teams was in the AP Top 10, if not both.
Until three seasons ago, there has been just one meeting where one was not ranked.
A lot of the reason the rivalry has dipped has been from oversaturating the market.
The rivals, built from consolidations of ancient adversaries like Baileysville, Mullens, Oceana and Pineville (and Glen Rogers and Herndon before) played four games in a season five times.
That’s too much.
When the teams go to different classes next season, it takes out the possibility of a postseason meeting.
The teams have met in the postseason 13 times, eight straight times since 2013. I keep going over my numbers and I have it 27-27 Westside all-time. Between 2007 to 2013, East won 13 straight. Westside won the first five, nine of the first 11.
Here’s the series at a glance:
- 2003 — Westside 2, East 0
- 2004 — Westside 3, East 0
- 2005 — Westside 2, East 1
- 2006 — Westside 2, East 1
- 2007 — Westside 1, East 2
- 2008 — Westside 0, East 3
- 2009 — Westside 0, East 2
- 2010 — Westside 0, East 2
- 2011 — Westside 0, East 2
- 2012 — Westside 0, East 2
- 2013 — Westside 3, East 1
- 2014 — Westside 2, East 2
- 2015 — Westside 4, East 0
- 2016 — Westside 1, East 2
- 2017 — Westside 1, East 2
- 2018 — Westside 3, East 1
- 2019 — Westside 0, East 3
- 2020 — Westside 3, East 1