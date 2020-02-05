A friend asked me a few weeks ago if I could seed Class AA Region 3, Section 1, the section that includes Wyoming East and Westside (for the next few weeks, at least).
It wasn’t meant as a trick question, but it sure feels like it now.
And what I said then and what I am going to say now aren’t the same. As it wasn’t the same when the season started and won’t be when the season ends.
Because you can pull out the proverbial analogy about putting the names in a hat, drawing them out randomly and you would not be wrong when seeding the section.
At one point this season, you could have taken two of the three teams with losing records and made them the top seeds in the section and you wouldn’t be wrong.
The truth is stranger than fiction in this section, which is writing its final chapter as we know and love it.
Next year, when the four-class experiment takes hold, Wyoming East and Westside won’t be in the same class, let alone the same section. I, for one, hate to see it end.
But this final run is as open as I’ve seen it, to use another old analogy.
The easy answer to my friend’s query would have been to simply say, what does it matter? Section 2 teams Shady Spring, enjoying unprecedented and undefeated success as one of the best teams in the state, and not just in Class AA, and Bluefield, lately one of the highest scoring teams in the state, will be the Region 3 reps in Charleston.
I think we are all in agreement there, as we are in agreement that anything can happen. Hoosiers was not fiction.
But to sidestep the question is to ignore the challenge.
At the time, I think I went Westside, Wyoming East, Independence, Liberty and Oak Hill.
Westside had beaten East at Beckley, Independence was playing well and beat Liberty, and Oak Hill had suffered a rare loss to Independence.
So much has changed since then, not to mention since the start of the season.
Wyoming East, everyone’s preseason pick as the Section 1 champion, has since lost its top three scorers and four of its top six in the rotation when those players quit.
Liberty is going forward without its best player A.J. Williams, who suffered what looks to be season-ending surgery on a broken arm suffered in a win against Wyoming East in the first game after those starters for Wyoming East quit. That’s on top of losing three-year starter Jamel Hudson before the season started to a football injury.
Independence has been without its chairman of the boards, Atticus Goodson, for three weeks with an ankle injury.
Oak Hill was without three starters for a long period, and one has since been dismissed, one is still injured and only Jason Manns has returned.
Only Westside has come through virtually unscathed as far as losing players is concerned.
So, where do they stand now?
Westside is still tops in the section in my opinion. That said, the Renegades certainly are not infallible. When they play as a team, they can beat any team. When they don’t, they can lose to any team.
After that, it’s a tossup. But right now, I’d go Oak Hill, with a propensity for shooting teams out of the gym with the 3 and a victory against East and a loss at the buzzer to Westside, both in the same week.
With a win against Wyoming East, I’d put the Raiders third, ahead of Wyoming East, which still has a nice array of young and veteran talent. It’s almost unfair to Independence, which is playing pretty good basketball and has wins against Liberty and Oak Hill.
Of course all this is bound to change again, and more than once.
In fact, it probably already has.