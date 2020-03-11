NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming East’s Jake Bishop will always be remembered for what he did on the football field.
Twice in his career, he had game-winning catches on what was really the final play of the game.
Actually, against Oak Hill, it was, when he caught a short touchdown on a short pass from quarterback Seth Ross. The rare football walk-off. Had Oak Hill won that game, it likely would have kept the Warriors from making the playoffs.
And then there was the game-winner from Ross against rival Westside in 2018.
Wyoming East wasn’t playing for a playoff berth that season, but it is always good to beat your rival. That should be good for a free pepperoni roll at the Pineville E-Z Stop once a year or something.
So it was that Bishop entered the season in basketball, hoping maybe for a repeat, to make it back to Charleston, as the Warriors did when he was a freshman.
He will make it Charleston, signing to play football there beginning this fall. But he was hoping for a date on March 18.
It was supposed to be a big year.
It was supposed to be the Warriors’ year.
It was going to be big.
Only it wasn’t.
But it is now hard to argue what Bishop did next was not just as big as any of the 558 points he scored in his basketball career. In fact, it might be as big as either of the touchdown receptions he caught.
When four players quit the team — four of the top seven in the rotation, including two fellow seniors and friends — Bishop stayed the course.
What Bishop did next should be the thing of legends, just as much as a game-winning touchdown catch. But it’s harder to identify than a clip you can put on Youtube.
He became the leader.
But not the leader of what had been a veteran team, a section, if not region, contender to a freshman-dominated team that would finish fifth in the section seeding. Fifth.
But the Warrior stayed true and was just that, a warrior.
Bishop was never a real scorer for most of his career, he had 13 double-figure games before the great purge Jan. 22, when the four players left after a 42-41 loss to Oak Hill.
But he became that, bulling his way to the basket as much as possible, getting inside for rebounds and, of course, doing the little things that made him so valuable in the first place.
Bigger than that, he became a guide for the young team trying to find its way. And he was a hall of famer in that regard.
You have to remember that this was a kid playing his final games of what should have been a huge swan song.
After a tough loss to Westside in the regular season finale, he said this:
“I wanted these young guys to come give them a game,” he said. “It would have been nice to beat them here, but getting these young guys this experience and getting this first game out of the way sooner in their career rather than later was great. I thought they adapted really well. It’s only up from here for them.”
After a win at Liberty in the section play-in game, he talked about how having a taller Chandler Johnson, a freshman, in the lineup because he generally drew a bigger defender giving Bishop a mismatch on the offensive end.
Lots of guys talk about team. Lots of guys talk about being a leader.
Not many guys are given the hand that Bishop was midway through the season.
He not only talked the talk, he walked the walk.
It’s hard to not see this team benefiting down the road simply by watching the way Bishop went about his business.
Forget the record. This kid was a winner.