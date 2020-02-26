20200226-pih-creekers

The Road Branch Creekers won the Westside Youth League Championship. Members of the team were Hunter Adkins, Levi Adkins, Logan Brown, Carli Cline, Bentley Blankenship and Breyer Toler. Coaches were Eric Adkins, Tommy White and Martin Lester.

 Submitted photo

