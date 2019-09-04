The Independent Herald
BECKLEY - Here are the results for Wyoming County cross-country competitors in the Chick-Fil-A Meet in Beckley on Saturday, Aug. 24.
The participants are listed by their place in the overall meet.
GIRLS
17 Colleen Lookabill, Wyoming East, 23:54
27 Alyssa Wells, Westside, 25:16
32 Britney Cochran, Westside, 26:04
39 Abby Russell, Wyoming East, 26:44
49 Abby Lusk, Westside, 28:28
54 Brianna Cook, Wyoming East, 28:58
73 Emily Johnson, Westside, 36:23
76 Keisha Holstein, Westside, 38:19
77 Aliza Harrison, Westside, 38:23
82 Ryleigh McNeely, Westside, 42:59
83 Emily Osborne, Westside, 43:13
BOYS
26 Logan Vance, Westside, 19:16
29 Jacob Ellison, Wyoming East 19:26
54 Jared Sandy, Wyoming East, 20:59
57 Tucker Cook, Wyoming east, 21:18
58 Kody Blackburn, Westside, 21:36
60 Nate Parsons, Wyoming East, 21:44
70 Phillip Fox, Westside, 22:31
73 Cody Vance, Westside, 22:34
77 Garrett Mitchell, Westside, 22:51
83 Aaron Jarrell, Wyoming East, 23:11
85 Noah Vance, Westside, 23:25
99 Elijah Ellis, Westside, 24:41
104 Cody Whitt, Wyoming East, 26:11
109 Elijah Cameron, Wyoming East, 28:25
112 Noah Cameron, Wyoming East, 28:51
113 Austin Holstein, Westside, 30:29
114 Delwood Blankenship, Westside, 30:30
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
32 Kendal Lusk, Oceana, 15:46
67 Sydney Cochran, Bailseysville, 17:58
69 Allyson Plumley, Oceana, 18:04
87 Madison Wood, Mullens, 19:02
104 Zoey Kennedy, Baileysville, 22:00
113 Canyon Paynter, Road Branch, 24:14
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
24 Cole Lambert, Pineville, 13:21
74 Blake Abbott, Road Branch, 15:36
104 Michael Laxton, Oceana, 17:20
121 Jacob Haynes, Road Branch, 19:15
128 Bryson Huff, Pineville, 19:51
129 Alex Casteel, Mullens, 20:12
137 Kaden Cook, Pineville, 21:56
139 Isaiah Stover, Oceana, 23:09