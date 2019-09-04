The Independent Herald

BECKLEY - Here are the results for Wyoming County cross-country competitors in the Chick-Fil-A Meet in Beckley on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The participants are listed by their place in the overall meet.

GIRLS

17 Colleen Lookabill, Wyoming East, 23:54

27 Alyssa Wells, Westside, 25:16

32 Britney Cochran, Westside, 26:04

39 Abby Russell, Wyoming East, 26:44

49 Abby Lusk, Westside, 28:28

54 Brianna Cook, Wyoming East, 28:58

73 Emily Johnson, Westside, 36:23

76 Keisha Holstein, Westside, 38:19

77 Aliza Harrison, Westside, 38:23

82 Ryleigh McNeely, Westside, 42:59

83 Emily Osborne, Westside, 43:13

BOYS

26 Logan Vance, Westside, 19:16

29 Jacob Ellison, Wyoming East 19:26

54 Jared Sandy, Wyoming East, 20:59

57 Tucker Cook, Wyoming east, 21:18

58 Kody Blackburn, Westside, 21:36

60 Nate Parsons, Wyoming East, 21:44

70 Phillip Fox, Westside, 22:31

73 Cody Vance, Westside, 22:34

77 Garrett Mitchell, Westside, 22:51

83 Aaron Jarrell, Wyoming East, 23:11

85 Noah Vance, Westside, 23:25

99 Elijah Ellis, Westside, 24:41

104 Cody Whitt, Wyoming East, 26:11

109 Elijah Cameron, Wyoming East, 28:25

112 Noah Cameron, Wyoming East, 28:51

113 Austin Holstein, Westside, 30:29

114 Delwood Blankenship, Westside, 30:30

MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS

32 Kendal Lusk, Oceana, 15:46

67 Sydney Cochran, Bailseysville, 17:58

69 Allyson Plumley, Oceana, 18:04

87 Madison Wood, Mullens, 19:02

104 Zoey Kennedy, Baileysville, 22:00

113 Canyon Paynter, Road Branch, 24:14

MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS

24 Cole Lambert, Pineville, 13:21

74 Blake Abbott, Road Branch, 15:36

104 Michael Laxton, Oceana, 17:20

121 Jacob Haynes, Road Branch, 19:15

128 Bryson Huff, Pineville, 19:51

129 Alex Casteel, Mullens, 20:12

137 Kaden Cook, Pineville, 21:56

139 Isaiah Stover, Oceana, 23:09

