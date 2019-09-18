SUMMERSVILLE - I don't think anyone is going to dub Wyoming East coach Larry Thompson the old riverboat gambler.
First of all, he isn't old.
He's barely scratched 30. Some of us have shoes older than that. Maybe even other sundry garments.
But he certainly fit the bill of an old riverboat gambler, at least the analogy we all know, by taking the proverbial big chance going for it on fourth-and-7 with 10 minutes remaining and his team up 22-18 on the road at Nicholas County Friday night.
Most coaches wouldn't even have thought about it and called for the punt team.
Not Thompson - but it wasn't riverboat gambler syndrome or anything else like that.
It simply points to a belief he had in his defense. It was a nod to the defense that he knew they had his back.
Look, the jury was out on Wyoming East. Would they stand up and show that the preseason talk about the new and improved Warriors was accurate?
Would they find a defense from a group of players who last year gave up an average of over 32 points per game?
It was a trial, but the defense did not rest.
And Thompson was saying, in essence, go win me a football game. If they didn't get that first down, Thompson was showing a belief that his defense would come through.
And they did. Time and time again, shutting out the Grizzlies in the second half.
Let's go ahead and address the elephant in the room. The Grizzlies were without their quarterback Timmy Baker and top running back Justin Hill for a bulk of the game. Both were injured early in the game.
Baker was around long enough to throw a touchdown pass to Luke LeRose, his fourth touchdown pass of the season. Pretty key, obviously.
And Thompson admitted that the Grizzlies losing Baker changed what he did on defense.
"We stopped playing pass and the entire defense started playing run," Thompson said. "We have some very athletic kids who can cover 1-on-1 in space and I knew we had to stay seven or eight in the box."
It worked.
With the exception of a 17-run by LeRose, who was forced into action at quarterback in the fourth and thus took away the Grizzlies top threat on the outside - he was s second-team all-state receiver last fall - the Grizzlies did not have a big play in the second half.
Early in fall camp, Thompson said he liked his team's athletic ability. He said he just wanted to make his defense a little meaner.
He saw that Friday.
"I did," Thompson said. "And the discipline was stellar. Those kids didn't do anything chippy after the play, they didn't say anything, they spoke with their pads from whistle to whistle."
And the source of that newfound meanness?
"I think they are just tired of being the underdog," Thompson said.
Consider the big plays defensively that led to the win. On one occasion, linebacker Caleb Bower was locked in single coverage against LeRose (before he switched to QB, the Grizzlies used Jordan McKinney at quarterback). LeRose got behind him, but with the ball in the air Bower got to LeRose and battled the ball away.
On a key third down, Brandon Simpson rushed off the edge on a corner blitz and sacked McKinney for a big 7-yard loss. Both those were in the third. Time after time after time.
"They never saw it coming," Simpson said. "They had trips to my side. They rotated them over so I knew what they were doing and I just blitzed."
Sounds like a simple statement of a play, but in the larger scheme of things, it speaks to being prepared.
There were numbers everywhere. Clay Lester returned to the lineup Friday and had 15 tackles, three tackles and two sacks. Tanner Jenkins had eight tackles, three tackles for a loss and two sacks.
And speaking of sacks, the Warriors had nine. They had nine all of last season. The Warriors have 12 this year.
After continually holding the Grizzlies at bay in the second half, Thompson finally did punt. Wouldn't you know it. Caden Lookabill got off a 57-yarder, pinning the Grizzlies inside the 10.
The Grizzlies would get another real shot but a pass to the end zone that could have won it was well defended by East's Lookabill, who knocked the ball away from the intended receiver.
Lookabill played one heck of a game, given the punt and the pass deflection.
"After we got the lead we knew we had to hold them off, get grittier, hard nosed," Lookabill said. "It kind of shocked us when they put (LeRose at QB). He can throw the ball. We just had to make some adjustments and stop the pass late."
"Coach told us it was going to be a defensive game the whole time," Simpson said.
And it was. And on one magic night, a night that well may have signaled the reemergence of Wyoming East to the Class AA football landscape, the defense did not rest.
Until the final horn sounded.
