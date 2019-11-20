CHARLESTON — After six years in the league, Mingo Central High School was voted out of the Cardinal Conference Wednesday, effective at the end of the current school year.
The news was first released via the school’s unofficial twitter account @MinersSportsNet. The twitter handle is run by the student broadcast system at the school.
League commissioner Ollie Hunting confirmed the decision, saying a two-thirds majority vote of school representatives was required to pass the motion. The final vote was 7-2 in favor of Mingo being out.
Hunting couldn’t confirm nor deny that future expansion is on the horizon, but did a say a meeting is scheduled in early December to determine the immediate future of the league. Point Pleasant has expressed interest in joining the Cardinal Conference.
“They’ll meet the first of December to decide on the direction the conference may go,” Hunting said.
One reason for the delay in that decision is the upcoming reclassification by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. League member Winfield is believed to be one school that could be bumped from Class AA to Class AAA, which would force the Generals out of the league as well.
“They may keep it at nine or could go to eight or even go up to 10,” Hunting said. “Reclassification is a possibility, but it wasn’t mentioned or anything today.”
The Miners found the most success in football, going 46-6 in league play and claiming three conference titles over the past six seasons. The decision and imminent enforcement puts Mingo Central’s sports programs in a bind in terms of schedules for next season, especially for Miners assistant football coach Joey Fields.
“The timing makes it rough,” said Fields, who is helping prepare the team for a playoff date at Shady Spring in addition to scrambling for scheduled games next season.
“In the past six years, we feel like no team or school at least on the football end has publicized the conference more than us. We put stickers on our helmets — nobody else does that. We made a trophy and put a big sign on our field, plus the videos and promotions that we did. We felt like we were a real positive for the conference.”