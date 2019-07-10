DANIELS - It wasn't the most exciting golf round in the world, but it certainly was effective.
Wyoming East basketball coach Derek Brooks fired a 1-under 71 to qualify second in the West Virginia State Amateur qualifier at Glade Springs Resort's Cobb Course.
Among his round the avid golfer had two birdies and a bogey in his round of 1-under and he only missed two greens in regulation all day.
"I really just tried to play it safe all day, and not to aggressive," Brooks said. "You kind of know what you've got to shoot in these to get in. I just wanted to hit fairways and center of greens and tried to two-putt everything. It was a pretty boring round actually.
"But I hit the ball well yesterday."
Former PikeView state champion Carson Proffitt finished with a 2-under 70 to win the Glade qualifier.
For Brooks, it was hit first under-par qualifier score, after shooting even-par during past qualifying events.
He said he was able to get out and play more this summer, which led to his improved score in the qualifier.
"I used to be a lot better but pretty much took off the last three years with my daughter and coaching," Brooks said. "I didn't have much time for golf in there, now she goes with me and even tries to golf a little herself. So I've got to play a little more this summer."
Brooks has qualified for many state amateurs.
His best finish in the event is tied for 17 in the state's premiere and prestigious amateur event.
In the amateur, he has a couple rounds below par and had a amateur-best 69 on the Old White TPC one year.
The top 16 golfers qualified for the 100th West Virginia Amateur, which will be held at The Greenbrier Resort July 30-Aug. 2.
Other local qualifiers included Jared Taylor (4th) of Bluefield, Jonathan Handy (T5) of Beckley and Todd Duncan (T5) of Daniels.
A pair of former Wyoming East players, Brett Laxton and Patrick Smith (Glenville State) finished tied for ninth. Pat Parker of Lewisburg and Chandler Beavers of White Sulphur Springs, tied for 11th along with Jackson Hill of Daniels and Jared Porter of Princeton. Verne Willits of White Sulphur Springs qualified 16th.