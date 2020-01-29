NEW RICHMOND — Wyoming East coach Angie Boninsegna was recently honored as the West Virginia Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
The Lady Warriors coach received the award from the National Federation of High School Associations. She was nominated for the award by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission.
Wyoming East Athletic Director Mike Kodak presented Boninsegna with the award Thursday.
Boninsegna said she was surprised by the honor and that it was more of a reflection of the team and program.
“I feel blessed,” Boninsegna said. “It wasn’t an award just for me — it was for our team. You know we were blessed last year to make it to the final game (the girls Class AA state championship). We fell a little short, but I’m humbled by this award. And it’s not just for me — it’s the whole organization that got it.”
The Lady Warriors were 24-4 last season. This year the Warriors are 10-3 on the season.
Boninsegna is 153-41 in nine years as the Lady Renegades head coach and her 2016 team won the Class AA state championship.