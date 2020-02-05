BECKLEY — Bluefield offers enough matchup problems when you are playing well against the Beavers.
Chief among those matchup problems is handling the Beavers vaunted unrelenting pressure defense. And when you haven’t faced it before, the learning curve is unforgiving.
“I had a freshman and a sophomore trying to bring the ball against Bluefield’s pressure, and they’d never seen it before,” Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks said. “You can’t simulate that pressure. The speed, the height, the agility of those guys, we can’t match that in our practice.”
The result was a 90-43 loss to Bluefield Saturday in the championship game of the Big Atlantic Classic at the Armory in Beckley. It was compounded by the fact that Wyoming East had 27 turnovers that led to 39 Bluefield points.
Led by that pressure, the Beavers scored 15 of the game’s first 17 points and led 22-5 after the first quarter.
Up 25-8, that pressure keyed an 18-0 run that gave Bluefield a 43-8 lead with 3:06 remaining in the first half.
Tyrese Hairston started it with a 3 and a 2, and by the time it ended, with a Jalen Green 3, 10 different Beavers had seen action.
“We were trapping everywhere, getting easy steals and finishing in transition,” said Bluefield senior Braden Crews, who scored the first points of his career in the championship game of the BAC in 2017 against Poca. “When we play defense like that and get after everybody and cause turnovers, we are going to win a lot of games.”
The two teams had waged an epic dual Dec. 16 at Brushfork when Kaulin Parris hit a 3 at the buzzer to send it to overtime, and Bluefield eventually won 89-80.
Bluefield was less than two weeks removed from falling to Fairmont in the Class AA state football championship game. Wyoming East was also a different team. Four players who played in that game, including the three leading scorers on the team, have since left the program.
“The guys who left us had the same problems (against Bluefield’s pressure) when they were freshmen ad sophomores,” Brooks said. “We just hope to get better from this. It’s a good learning experience for those guys.”
Bluefield has scored over 81 points in six-straight games, averaging 87.7 points during the streak, the most in the state in the same stretch.
“Our press wasn’t very good at the first of the year,” Bluefield coach Buster Large said. “But we worked on it and we worked on it in practice. (Assistant) coach Tony Webster is very big on defense and we learned some things and our kids accepted their roles.”
The result has been seven-straight wins.
All five of Bluefield’s starters scored in double figures, led by Crews and Jaheim House with 15 points each. Both House and Tyrese Hairston (11 points) were effective at getting to the basket, while Sean Martin, the WVU football signee, had 12 and Kaulin Parris added 10. Jalen Green had 12 (4 for 4 on 3s) off the bench.
Bluefield shot 61.3 from the field (38-62) and the starters shot 70% from the floor (28-40).
“They are very good,” Brooks said. “I’ll give them all the credit in the world. They have great pieces for every part of the puzzle. They have a great point guard who can shoot it. They have shooters everywhere. They have a great inside game with Martin and House. Parris shoots the lights out. They have a lefty point guard who handles the ball well. He doesn’t look to score but he dishes it around and then you’ve got (Caden) Fuller coming off the bench who can shoot the lights out of it, too. They are a great all-around team.”
Tanner Whitten had 18 to lead Wyoming East, while freshman Garrett Mitchell added and senior Jake Bishop had seven.
Wyoming East will get another shot at Bluefield, on Feb. 21 in the season finale.
They could also end up playing Bluefield in the regional in March.
“We have to be more strong with the ball, take care of the ball,” Brooks said. “We had quite a bit of careless turnovers, just kind of throwing the ball to them with no pressure. We were throwing it right to them, throwing it out of bounds. We just have to see our numbers, meet the basketball and take care of it.”
Bluefield 90, Wyoming East 43
Wyoming East (5-10): Tanner Whitten 6-16 4-4 18, Tucker Cook 1-3 0-0 2, Garrett Mitchell 1-5 4-4 7, Jacob Bishop 2-6 3-6 7, Anthony Martin 2-4 1-3 5, Jared Sandy 0-0 0-0 0, Caden Norris 0-0 0-0 0, Randy Randy 1-2 0-0 2, Jacob Ellison 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Jacob Howard 1-5 0-3 2. TOTALS: 14-42 12-20 43.
Bluefield (14-3): Tyrese Hairston 5-7 0-0 11, Jaheim House 7-9 1-2 15, Kaulin Parris 4-5 0-0 10, Braeden Crews 7-11 0-0 15, Sean Martin 5-8 2-4 12, Ryker Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Caden Fuller 1-2 2-2 5, Isaiah Rivers 0-1 0-0 0, Ray Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Jalen Green 4-7 0-0 12, Jaylon Flack 2-3 0-0 4, Buster Jordan 0-2 0-0 2. TOTALS 38-62 5-8 90.
Score by quarters
Wyoming East: 5 12 19 7 — 43
Bluefield: 22 29 24 15 — 90
Three-point goals: WE 3-11 (Whitten 2-5, Cook 0-2, Mitchell 1-4). B 9-13 (Hairston 1-1, Parris 2-3, Crews 1-3, Fuller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Green 4-4). Rebounds — WE: 26 (Martin 6), B: 30 (House 8), Assists — WE: 9 (Mitchell 4), B: 22 (Crews 7), Steals — WE: 4 (Johnson 2), B: 17 (Hairston 6). Fouled out — None.