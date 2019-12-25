BLUEFIELD — Kaulin Parris knows all about three-point field goals as a record-setting kicker for the Bluefield Beavers.
Yet he hasn’t had one as clutch as the the one he had against Wyoming East Monday night at Brushfork Armory.
Only thing is, this was on the hardwood.
The West Virginia football commit nailed a 21-footer at the buzzer to tie the game at 78-78 in the Beavers season opener, which they would eventually win 89-80.
Braeden Crews, the Beavers all-state point guard, had come up a little short in his game-tying 3, but Jaheim House was in the right spot.
“Jaheim got a strong rebound and kicked it out to me and God really blessed me to make that shot,” Parris said. “Somebody was on me at first and then when they saw the ball go up, nobody was on me and Jaheim had a man board and I was lucky enough to make that shot.”
“He got open and made the shot and sent it to overtime and it’s a bitter pill to swallow because we had it (the game) right there,”Wyoming East’s Tanner Whitten said. “We didn’t know here he was, we just didn’t find him and unfortunately he made that shot.”
“It was kind of a kickball, we had the ball there and we got down on the floor to get the ball and House got it,” Wyoming East coach Derek Brooks said. “That’s a heady play by that young man to have the presence of mind to know you’re down by three and there’s not much time left. He knocked it out as soon as he got it to the open man. That’s a heady play by that young man.”
The Beavers led by as many as 18, 60-42, midway through the third quarter, but resilient Wyoming East fought back and actually led by five, 76-71, with 1:47 remaining.
McQuade Canada made an old-fashioned three-play, York got a steal and converted a basket to make it 73-71, the Warriors first lead, and Tanner Whitten’s 3 — his fifth — made it 76-71.
A couple of turnovers by Parris had aided East in taking the lead, but he made up for it.
He and Crews had back-to-back baskets to make it 76-75. York had retrieved a ball, but was close to going back over the mid-court line so he didn’t grab the ball and Parris retrieved it for his basket and Crews, after a disputed jump ball, made his basket to make it a one-point game.
“To me that’s not a jump ball,” Brooks said. “I mean (the defender) smacked McQuade in the face and the arm. Then when the referee comes up, they had their hands on the ball, so they said they didn’t see it.
York got some retribution when he made two free throws to make it 78-75, setting up the finish.
After Canada gave the Warriors a short-lived 80-78 onetime lead, Bluefield scored the final 11 points of the quarter.
Martin had six straight inside to push the 84-80.
“He was just really big,” the Warriors big man Anthony Martin said after the game. “There’s not really much to it, he was just bigger and stronger.”
“They’ve got three or four inches on both of my post players at all times,” Brooks said. “Those kids are athletes, they play above the rim. Martin (a West Virginia football commit) is super strong and House is super athletic and super quick. It’s hard to keep them off the glass.”
Yet the Warriors did just that in coming back, limiting Bluefield to one-shot possessions during their comeback.
“We did a better job of that in the second half and fought our way back in and I think that’s where it started,” Brooks said. “We played better defense. There in the second half, we were fighting for one another and we limited their possessions to one shot.”
Sophomore Tanner Whitten had a sparkling starting debut.
In his first start he had a team- and career-high 19 points and five 3 pointers.
“I’ve put in a lot of hard work over the summer and it’s starting to play off,” Whitten said. “Me and my dad (Darren, who holds the county record when he scored 72 points for Oceana) worked all summer, me and my brother working out. Me and my brother stayed in the gym.”
Chase York added 18. McQuade Canada had 15 and Caden Lookabill added 11.
Sean Martin led Bluefield with 24, most of them easy stickbacks, Parris had 18, Braden Crews 13, Caden Fuller 11 and Jaheim House 11.
Bluefield 89, Wyoming East 80
Wyoming East (0-1): Chase York 7 3-4 18, Logan Miller 1 0-0 3, Caden Lookabill 5 0-0 11, McQuade Canada 4 7-9 15, Tanner Whitten 6 202 19, Jake Bishop 2 4-8 8, Anthony Martin 3 0-1 6. TOTAS: 28 16-24 80.
Bluefield (1-0): Tyrese Hairston 4 1-2 9, Caden Fuller 4 0-0 11, Jaheim House 5 0-0 10, Kaulin Parris 8 0-0 18, Braeden Crews 5 0-0 13, Raymond Brown 2 0-0 4, Sean Martin 10 4-7 24. Totals 38 5-9 89.
Wyoming East: 19 29 15 24 2 — 80
Bluefield: 25 22 17 14 11— 89
Treee-point field goals: WE: 8 (Whitten 5, York 1, Miller 1, Lookabill 1), B: 8 (Fuller 3, Parris 2, Crews 3). Fouled out — None