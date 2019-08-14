CLEAR FORK - As a freshman, Blake Goode was just hoping to get on the football field.
A quarterback coming up through the ranks, he knew he wasn't likely to see much action there, with Bradie Vance locked into the position as a returning starter.
Vance threw for 1,080 yards during the season and had eight touchdown passes.
When Goode finally got his opportunity, it was as a running back. By the end of the season, he was the team's leading rusher with 419 yards on 79 carries. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns. Now, with Vance gone via graduation, Goode is back behind center and he welcomes the transition to high school signal caller.
"I've always played quarterback through the smaller leagues coming up," Vance said. "I've always enjoyed the position and I think we can have some fun with it."
While the offense does remain the same, it gives coach Herbie Halsey an opportunity to open the offense a little more and use Goode's running ability with more RPOs (run-pass option).
"I move a lot when I play quarterback; I'm a mobile quarterback," Goode said.
He said he patterns his game off those types of quarterbacks, who have become more prevalent in the college game and even the NFL.
"I was always a fan of RG3 (Robert Griffin III) before he got hurt," Goode said. "Baker Mayfield, I'm a big fan of him, and Tim Tebow. That's the guys who I kind of pattern my game after."
Like Griffin and Tebow, Goode expects to make noise with his feet.
Coach Herbie Halsey is expecting the same thing.
"We are going to be able to expand the offense a little, do some things we haven't been able to do in the past," Halsey said. "I think he throws the ball well enough and we like what he gives us in the run game."
It's all predicated on speed.
"He doesn't need a lot of room or a lot of space to take the ball up the field," Halsey said. "Once he gets through the line he can get up the field before (opponents) know what hit them. We're excited about the things we can do in the offense this season."
Halsey said he also has another ace up his sleeve.
"We also have (junior) Spencer Keeney there and has the better arm," Halsey said. "And it's not like he isn't mobile. He single-handedly won two JV football games for us with his feet."
The year spent running the ball is an intangible that currently gives Goode the upper hand in fall camp.
"Blake has that game time experience on Friday night and that gives him the edge right now," Halsey said. "But anything is possible. We could have them both in there, but right now the quarterback is Blake's to lose."
Keeney will line up at a receiver position offensively and also play defense.
Goode's play even drew the praise of former Westside all-stater and Kennedy Award finalist Justin Cogar (2015), who is helping coach the team around going to school himself.
"He is a prototypical football player," Cogar said. "You can watch him and know he can play the game. He has the look of a player."
Goode agreed with Halsey that the offense will open up with him taking snaps.
"I think we are going to be able to do a lot more things this year," Goode said. "Last year we had to stop doing some stuff, we couldn't do what we wanted to do just because of the (lack of) mobility. This year there is a lot more mobility."
He knows the team has its doubters after going 1-9 in 2018, including nine-straight losses after a season-opening win over Liberty.
"I think there are a lot of people doubting us and I think they are going to be very surprised this year," Goode said. "We have to work hard and put it on the practice field and what you do on the practice hard will come out at game time."
The Renegades open the season hosting Liberty on Aug. 30 at the Burial Ground before traveling to Wyoming East for the annual rivalry game for the Golden Shovel in New Richmond.