There are rebounding games and then there is the rare game out there that Road Branch’s Elementary’s Connor Booth had in his team’s season-finale at Berlin McKinney.
The Roadrunner had 14 points and grabbed 32 rebounds in the 54-32 loss.
Berlin McKinney had a balanced scoring attack with Jace Repass and Hendrix Cook scoring 14 points each in the victory.
The game was closer than the final score indicated. Berlin McKinney led 33-27 after three quarters.
Bradyn Waldron added 11 points, Kaden Morgan nine and Zane Cook six points in the win. Jasper Riffe and Braxton Blankenship had six points, Hunter Adkins and Bronson Lusk three. Lusk also added 11 rebounds.
Road Branch ended the season with an 8-2 record.
Earlier in the week Road Branch beat Baileysville 4-11 behind another double-double from Booth who had 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Hunter Adkins had 12, and Kaiden Osborne had 10 rebounds and Branson Lusk eight rebounds.
On Tuesday Booth had 17 points and 16 rebounds in a 46-17 win against Glen Fork.
Kaiden Osborne had eight, Jasper Riffe seven and Hunter Adkins six. Brayden Ramsey led Glen Fork with five and Jackson West added four.
Konnor Fox had 18 points to lead Pineville over Baileysville 45-16. Ashton Golden, Jax Cook and Eli Lester had four points and Jordan Trent, Peyton Peck and Cruze Cooper had two apiece.
Pineville is 5-2 on the season.
Raelyn Trent had 14 points to lead the Pineville girls to a 30-11 victory over Baileysville. Caroline Cool had six, McKenzei Hatfield four and Coley Tolliver, Carlee Rollins and McKenzie McGraw tallied two points each.
The Pineville girls are 5-2.
Pineville hosts Mullens in a doubleheader Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m.