The Beasts were crowned the Westside Youth League champions. Front row, left to right Kymber Vance, Braizley Kennedy, Brooklyn Cline, Kinley Steele. Back row, left to right, Noah Sprouse, Braycen Hatfield and Whytlee Osborne. Coaches were Brandon and Hatfield Willie Osborne.
