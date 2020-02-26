20200226-pih-beasts

The Beasts were crowned the Westside Youth League champions. Pictured in the front row, from, left, are Kymber Vance, Braizley Kennedy, Brooklyn Cline, Kinley Steele. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Noah Sprouse, Braycen Hatfield and Whytlee Osborne. Coaches were Brandon Hatfield and Willie Osborne.

 Submitted photo

