CLEAR FORK — Westside guard Leslie Bailey knew she hadn’t been shooting the ball the way she had hoped in the first half of Renegades game with Princeton. After three relatively easy games to start the season, Westside (4-0) players knew this would be their first test.
The Renegades, ahead of a big matchup with rival and sectional foe Wyoming East Thursday, passed the test with a 55–44 victory Thursday, Dec. 12.
And that was thanks in part to Bailey, who hit back-to-back 3s to start the fourth quarter. The double treys made a 38-37 deficit a 43-38 lead.
“I knew I didn’t shoot the ball too well in the first half and I need to step up for my teammates,” Bailey said. “Mikayla drove to the basket, the defense came in to help and the kick-out was there. I knew it was going to be there.”
Calmly, and, quite frankly, wide open, the senior with a high shooting percentage from behind the line, nailed both 3s.
“We’re real excited,” coach Darren Thomas said. “We knew after the first three we would get some challenges coming up. This was a big game for us. We wanted to see how far we’ve come and what we need to do from here.”
Bailey had been sick most of the week heading into the game. The two 3s were her only field goals and she finished with eight points. She now has seven 3s for the Renegades.
“When I penetrate I knew Leslie was there and I knew the kick was there, and when she hit those it was two big 3s that we needed to put us over the top and get this win.”
“We knew the way they were doubling Makayla Morgan when they were coming to help (on her drive to the basket, many of which she simply laid in for easy layups when she was not being doubled, en route to a team-best 14 points) the outside would be open, which worked out for us. It was one of those plays you set up that worked out for us. We ran it back to back. Then we went to the other side.”
Princeton coach Tracy Raban admitted that her team lost Bailey.
“We did, we were focusing on their point guard No. 12 (Morgan), she gave us a lot of fits through the whole night on penetration,” Raban said, “We knew we couldn’t leave the shooters in the corner because she would find them.”
She did.
The Tigers, a young team itself, often played four freshman on the court with star Taylor Scott, who had 20 points. The Renegades did a good job on Scott, holding her to four field goals, but she did make 11 of 13 free throws. She is now 32 of 39 from the line, 26 of those attempts coming in the last two games.
After Bailey’s 3s, Taylor Brown had a big basket and Bailey added a free throw to give the Renegades a 48-40 lead with 5:08 left.
Princeton never got closer than five the rest of the way, the last time at 49-44 with 3:08 remaining.
Kenneda had a basket and Morgan and Toler each hit a pair of free throws to end it.
Morgan had 14, Toler 13 and Kenneda added 11 for the Renegades, who now move on to play that county rivalry game, hosting East Thursday.
Westside has now won its four games by an average of 24.7 points per game.
“It means a lot to us,” Bailey said. “I think we really bonded together as a family and we needed to step up and, you know, really mean business.”
It was a back-and-forth affair, with neither team taking more than an eight-point lead until the very end.
“We needed this win a lot to put us out there,” Morgan said. “I think people underestimate us too much. I think it show people that we mean business and we are here to play some ball.”
Earlier in the week the Renegades had little trouble beating Independence 49-417.
The Renegades led 19-2 after the first quart
Riana Kenneda had 14 points to lead the Renegades.
McKenzie Holley led Independence with nine.
Thursday
Westside 55, Princeton 44
Princeton (2-2): Taylor Brown 4 11-13 20, Reagan Southern 1 0-0 2, Lauren Parish 2 4-5 8, Kailey Sarver 1 0-0 2, Laken Dye 0 1-2 1, Kalyn Davis 3 0-0 6, Sadie Boggess 1 0-0 2, Kylie Conner 0 3-4 3, Autumn Bane 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 19-24 44.
Westside (4-0): Taylor Brown 2 2-3 6, Leslie Bailey 2 2-4 8, Hannah Toler 5 3-5 13, Riana Kenneda 5 0-0 11, Madison Morgan 0 0-1 0, Makayla Morgan 3 8-10 14, Shyann Jenkins 0 1-2 1, Breezy St, Clair 0 0-0 0, Lauren Thomas 1 0-1 2. Totals:18 16-26 55.
Princeton: 7 18 13 6 — 44
Westside: 11 11 15 18 — 55
Three-point field goals — P: 1 (Scott), W: 3 (Bailey 2, Kenneda 1) Fouled out — Kylie Conner 1.
Tuesday
Westside 49, Independence 17
Independence (0-2): Bella Acord 1 0-0 2, Jenna Harvey 1 0-0 2, Alexis Clark 1 0-0 3, Emily Suddreth 0 1-4 1, Makenzie Holley 3 1-2 9, Emily Snodgrass 0 0-0 0, Hailey Vance 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Mitchem 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2-6 17.
Westside (3-0): Taylor Brown 1 0-0 2, Leslie Bailey 2 1-3 6, Hannah Toler 4 1-2 9, Rianna Kenneda 5 0-0 14, Madi Morgan 1 0-0 3, Mikayla Morgan 3 0-0 6, Katelyn Smith 1 0-0 2, Shyann Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Breezy St. Clair 1 0-0 2, Madison Brown 0 0-0 0, Lauren Thomas 0 0-0 0, Aaliyah Dishmon 0 0-0 0, Ali Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2-5 49.
Independence: 2 6 3 6 — 17
Westside: 19 15 7 8 — 49
Three-point goals: I: 3 (Clark, Holley 2), W: 7 (Bailey 1, Kenneda 4, Mad. Morgan 1, Jenkins 1). Fouled out — None.