CLEAR FORK — Leslie Bailey said she started playing basketball on what she remembered as a “dirt” court with her cousin Daniel Boggs.
She quickly graduated to a backyard asphalt court her dad Tim built when he saw his daughter’s love for the game.
From those humble beginnings and possessing a tenacious work ethic, Bailey developed a lethal 3-point shot.
She parlayed that work ethic, that signature shot and a smooth game into a college scholarship. The Westside senior signed on Friday to continue her career next fall at Concord University.
Her former coach Jamie Lusk, who had two state championship teams and a runner-up finish earlier in the decade, said he never had a player who worked as hard as Bailey.
Current coach Darren Thomas, a long-time assistant coach for Lusk and Tim Kenneda, agreed.
“Leslie is one of the best shooters you are going to find,” Thomas said. “She is a hard worker and she is a good leader for us. You leave her open and she is going to nail some 3s.
“She just plays hard every play. She never relaxes, she is all the time playing hard. She goes at it.”
Maybe that’s because what she earned, she worked for, and she is never satisfied.
She scored exactly one point in her first season as a fifth-grader at Oceana. But she was relentless, signing up with Tim Lupardus’ successful XPress teams in Wyoming County.
All the time she was playing.
“I always told her to keep working and everything would fall into place,” her father, Tim, said. “I built her a court when I saw her interest. It was her dream to play, though, and I told her I would support her as long as she showed an interest.”
Tim made good on that promise, and along the way he hired Dan Burd, introduced to the family by friends Tony and Angie Bowles, as her personal trainer. And former Oceana/Westside boys coach Jimmy Hopkins gave her tips and personal drills to work on to improve her game.
She continued to play, continued to develop that long-distance jumper and by her ninth-grade year, she had worked herself into the varsity rotation.
By her sophomore year, she was a starter.
Her stats are eye-popping, considering she missed a good portion of her junior year with mononucleosis.
She went from one point her first season of organized ball to a high school player with 163 career 3-pointers. She is shooting 42% from 3 point range in that time and Bailey is averaging 11.6 points per game and 5.6 rebounds for her career at Westside.
It didn’t take Concord coach Kenny Osborne long to realize what kind of player Bailey was at one of his camps.
The Mountain Lions head coach offered her a deal on a visit and she accepted the same day.
It was the realization of a dream and Concord was the perfect landing spot, Bailey said.
“It was close to home, they have my program and as soon as I went up there they made me feel right at home,” Bailey said.
Bailey is planning to go into the Health Sciences program.
Former Westside standout Morgan Thomas is there along with one of her AAU teammates, Jazz Blankenship from Wyoming East.
“It really helps when you know people on your team,” Bailey said. “It helps with the transition of it.”
First she would like to end her career on a high note and get the Renegades back to their winning ways in the early part of the decade and be a role model to the younger payers, much like those state championship teams were when she was coming up.
“I do (feel like a leader) but all of our seniors are big leaders on this team,” she said. “I believe we can do great things.”
With veterans returning, she expects a team that is ready to make a move in a really good region.
First there is the area dynasty that has been Wyoming East, which returns all-state player Sky Davidson, and an Oak Hill team that returns several players and adds players from Fayetteville in a consolidation along with Independence and Liberty.
On the other side of the region is PikeView, which has all five starters back to go with teams like Bluefield, a perennial state tournament contender over the last few seasons and James Monroe, Shady and Riverside.