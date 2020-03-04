NEW RICHMOND — Jimmy Adkins achieved his goal a little quicker than he thought he would.
Adkins was hired as Wyoming East’s fifth head football coach on Monday, Feb. 24.
“I received the call right before I got off work, and I was thrilled,” Adkins said Wednesday, sitting in his office at the War Zone fieldhouse. “This has been something I’ve wanted to do all my life. I love football. I’ve played all my life. This is something I wanted to get into and maybe one of these days, possibly try to move up.”
“One of these days” turned out to be now.
He replaces Larry Thompson, who resigned under pressure Thursday, Jan. 2. Last fall, the Warriors made the Class AA playoffs under Thompson, finishing 8-3, losing to Oak Glen in the first round of the playoffs.
Adkins, 31, has been an assistant coach at Wyoming East for three years, starting under Don Jewell in 2017. Last season with Thompson he coached the defensive backs and wide receivers.
Job one will be to move past the turmoil of the last two months, something Adkins understands. In many ways, he has served as the unofficial coach.
“It’s been a long couple of months,” Adkins said. “I have been down here with these boys, opening the weight room all the way up until now. I’ve tried to reach out to them, stay in touch with them, get them in the weight room and try to keep them motivated and keep their heads up.”
Adkins, a native of Hinton (Avis), came to Wyoming County nine years ago with his wife Courtney, a Mullens native and a Wyoming East graduate.
“We actually met through work and I guess she drug me down here,” Adkins said, laughing.
The couple has two children, Grayson and Karsynn.
Adkins works in Pineville with the Probation Department as a Home Confinement Officer.
He already has the trust and respect of the returning players.
“He’s a really good asset to this team,” said junior Josh Reilley, a starting center and one of the returning team leaders. “He’s a hard worker. He’ll get into you if you’re not doing your work. He’s a good asset to this team.”
Adkins defines his style of coaching as “hands on.”
“I feel like I’m very good at demonstrating,” Adkins said. “With most kids, it’s easier to demonstrate rather than verbally tell them. I know when I played I learned a lot more from my coaches demonstrating technique rather than verbally explaining it.”
Along with Reilley, the Warriors return first-team all-state running back Caleb Bower, who set the Warriors’ game and season rushing records with 388 yards against Independence and 2,034 yards in 11 games. He found the end zone 26 times.
“Last year was a senior-dominated team,” Adkins said. “We have a lot of young kids who are going to play for us. There are a lot of underclassmen who got a lot of reps with the varsity. We are going to be young, but young with some experience.”
The Warriors must find a replacement for record-setting quarterback Seth Ross, his top targets in Jake Bishop and Caden Lookabill and four offensive linemen.
“I know there are a lot of kids I feel who are right where they need to be to earn a spot, but it’s a long way to August,” Adkins said. “It’s going to be fun watching these guys compete.”
Adkins said he hasn’t settled on a base offense yet, but he said defensively “we are going to put a lot of pressure on the opponent’s quarterback.”
Despite being surrounded by offensive-minded coaches most of his life, or maybe because of it, Adkins considers himself a defense-first coach.
Adkins was one of five candidates to be interviewed by new Wyoming East Principal Mallory Green. The BOE quickly backed her decision and hired Adkins.
Green will begin her tenure at Wyoming East on March 9, after other positions within Wyoming County are filled.
Adkins still likes to work out with and sometimes gets in the mix with the players.
“I enjoy lifting, myself,” Adkins said. “What better way to motivate them than for their coach to be in here lifting with them?”
Can the coach hang with the strongest guys on the team?
“I feel like I can hang with most of them,” Adkins said, smiling. “Maybe with the exception of Caleb (Bower). Caleb’s a pretty strong kid.”
That is part of the program that was emphasized last year, and it won’t change.
“I really feel like the changes that Larry brought in (last year) were good changes,” Adkins said. “I really want to keep these kids motivated, and motivated in the weight room. When it comes to football, you have to live in the weight room to have a successful program. That’s one crucial thing that we are going to be doing.”
Adkins is currently putting together his coaching staff. Mark Schofield and Jeremy Bower are both slated to return to the staff.
“A lot of my coaches have a lot of experience at East,” Bower said. “I’m in the process of having some guys who have been out of the game but have a lot of experience who are going to come in and help me.”
The Warriors have several new faces on the schedule as well, including the return of Mingo Central to the slate. Point Pleasant and Greenbrier East are also newcomers.