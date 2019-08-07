PINEVILLE - Here is the July arrest report released by the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department. Arrests are organized by date; then each entry includes the suspect's name, last known town of residence, charges, and name of the arresting officer or officers.
July 1
n James Richard Browning, Hanover: wanton endangerment, shooting withing 500 feet of dwelling; Deputies Blankenship and Hedinger.
July 3
n Vaughn Preston Mitchem, Coal City: domestic battery, strangulation without permission; Blankenship and Hedinger.
n Darrell Lee Lane, Pineville: DUI, fleeing, driving revoked; Deputy Logan Cook.
n Kelly Michelle Gibson, Clear Fork: driving revoked for DUI; Deputy Bill Toler.
July 6
n Ronald Rick Ryan, Mullens: domestic battery; Deputy Scott Cook
n Justin Chase Justice, Pineville: obstructing an officer; Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
July 7
n Jamie Lee Watts, Huff Creek: contempt of domestic violence petition; Deputy Nick Parker.
July 8
n Christopher Anthony Nelson, Rock View; domestic battery; Deputy Todd Reilley.
n Derek Nolan Milam, Coval; wanton endangerment x 2, conspiracy; Deputy Christian Hedinger.
July 9
n Bradley H. Buchanon, Itmann: probation violation; Deputies Hedinger and Johnson.
n Carlos Guan Patino, Kopperston: domestic battery; Deputy Matt Lane
n Jennifer Lynn Lusk, Kopperston: domestic battery; Deputy Ernest Harper Jr.
n Tony James Rose, Pineville: DUI, possession of a controlled substance x 2; Deputy Logan Cook.
July 10
n Ricky Dale Bailey, Glen Rogers: domestic assault, brandishing; Deputy Ernest Harper Jr.
July 12
n Clayton Trent, Marianna: probation violation; Deputy Matt Lane.
n James Larry Smith, Ravencliff: driving revoked; Deputy Nick Parker.
July 14
n Glory Faye Rice, Pierpoint: domestic battery x 2; Deputy Nick Parker
July 15
n Joseph Caleb Sizemore, Pineville: driving revoked for DUI 2nd offense; Deputy Logan Cook.
n Dickey Joe Lusk, Stephenson, domestic battery; Deputy Logan Cook.
July 16
n Kendra Kathleen Lawrence, Pineville: DUI; Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
July 17
n William Carl McKinney, Allen Junction: indecent exposure, petty larceny; Deputy Matt Lane.
n Bobby Lee Tilley, Lycno: domestic battery; Deputy Bill Toler.
n Alexis Louann Cook, Pineville: domestic battery; Deputy Kenny Wallen.
July 18
n Joshua Cade Mitchell, Ravencliff: battery; Deputy Tommy Blankenship.
n John Wayne Workman, Cyclone: failure to appear, escape, Possession Without Prescription, Obstructing; Deputies Johnson and Blankenship.
n Gavin Lee Mongold, Glen Rogers: murder; Deputy Tommy Blankenship.
July 19
n Max Ray Correll Jr., Clear Fork: domestic battery; Deputy Will Hall
July 20
n Michael Lee Riggs, Sabine; domestic battery 2nd; Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
July 21
n Christopher Lee York, Kopperston: trespassing; Deputy Nicholas Parker.
n Jessica Ritchie, Sabine: attempted arson 4th, Daytime Burglary,Assault on an Officer; Deputies N. Parker and E. Harper.
n Jessie Dewaine Tolliver: Oceana, capias; Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
n Everette Collins, Pineville: domestic battery 2nd; Deputy Eric McKinney
July 22
n Joseph Caleb Sizemore, Pineville: malicious wounding; Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
n Marc Francell Scott, Bud: domestic battery; Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
July 24
n Shon Morris Johnson, Clear Fork: domestic battery, destruction of property; Deputy Nick Parker
July 26
n Michael John Cook, Mullens: domestic assault; Deputy Todd Reilley.
n Jeremy Tyler Lee Gibson, Clear Fork: domestic battery; Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
n Dewayne George Bishop, Simon: Possession with intent to deliver x 2; possession without prescription, fleeing on foot; Deputies Sizemore and McKinney.
July 28
n Jonathan Thomas Clendenin, Fayetteville: domestic battery; Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
July 29
n Haven Ray Stewart, Oceana: driving revoked for DUI; Deputy Eric McKinney.
July 30
n Edward Allen Turpin, Davy: domestic battery; Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
n David Scott Sizemore, McGraws: domestic battery; Deputy Matt Lane.
July 31
n Kristy Darlene Spainhour, Brenton: driving suspended; Deputy Christian Hedinger.