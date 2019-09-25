^pBy DAVE MORRISON
The Independent Herald
PINEVILLE — Two of Wyoming County’s own, Sgt. Major Earl Biggs and Gene Arden Vance Jr., heroes each from separate conflicts, were honored on Aug. 17 at the 2019 Special Forces Association International Convention held at the Charleston Civic Center.
Each year, the Special Forces Association holds a convention in a different state; this year it was in West Virginia.
For decorated Vietnam veteran Bob Hagamon, who has attended 10 conventions, last month’s held a special place.
“It means everything in the world,” Hagamon said.
The event was hosted by the Vernon Ramey West Virginia Chapter 68.
Hagamon had met Biggs in country about a week before he was listed as Missing In Action in early January 1968 at MAC V Headquarters in Long Binh.
On Jan. 16, during a “search and clear” operation against the Viet Cong in the Plain of Reeds, Sgt. Biggs’ Silver Star commendation gave some idea about what had happened on that day.
“On 16 January 1968, Sergeant Biggs served as an advisor in a search and clear operation in Plain of Reeds. When the advancing element neared the wood line a hostile force estimated at two enemy battalions raked the friendly element with devastating fire. In the first moments of contact the advancing element suffered tremendous casualties. His own element was suffering numerous casualties when Sergeant Biggs, alone and unaided, rescued two severely wounded Vietnamese soldiers, exposing himself to intensely accurate fire of the Viet Cong. As the second American advisor was wounded, Sergeant Biggs crawled through the intense hostile fire to assist his wounded comrade. Sergeant Biggs moved from position to position offering encouragement and directing friendly fires. At this time the Viet Cong took initiative and launched a human wave attack upon both elements. Sergeant Biggs troops threw down their weapons and Sergeant Biggs pleaded with them to maintain their position and fight. Sergeant Biggs refused to withdraw and again took up a fighting posture and was last seen with the American advisor gallantly defending his comrade and position against hopeless odds.”
Biggs’ body was found 22 years later, and was brought home to rest 22 years after he was listed MIA, in January 1990. Hagermon delivered the eulogy at the request of his widow, Edna. Edna Biggs and Hagamon grew up together in Glen Fork.
Health issues kept Edna, who still lives in Glen Fork, from attending the Special Forces convention, but Hagamon brought back several pictures from the event.
Hagamon said 782 people, from 41 different states, attended the week-long event in Charleston.
Some 12 years after Biggs was brought home, Gene Arden Vance, a U.S. Special Forces Airborne reservist, was killed in action in Afghanistan during a firefight. Despite being critically wounded, Vance saved two American soldiers and 18 Afghani soldiers during the War in Afghanistan.
That was on May 18, 2002.
Vance, a native of Oceana, is listed as the first member of the National Guard of the United States to be killed in direct action since a New Hampshire National Guard soldier was killed in Vietnam in 1969.
“Being able to honor two of our own residents in Wyoming County made it special,” Hagamon said of the event. “Charleston really went out of its way to make it a special event, one of the best we have had. I just think it’s important that people don’t forget (the fallen soldiers).”
Hagamon had his own table at the event. Among those present were Gold Star Family Bob and Doris Miller (Doris’ brother J.R. Price was killed in action right next to Hagermon in Vietnam), Larry and Betty Blankenship, Dr. Tony Flaim and wife Donna, Richie Walker and wife Amanda and Jeff England.
Guest speakers were Hershal “Woody” Williams, the sole surviving Marine from World War II to wear the Medal of Honor, the highest honor given in the military (it was awarded by President Harry S. Truman on Oct. 10, 1945) and Major General James Hoyer, adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard.