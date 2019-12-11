PINEVILLE — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department released the following arrest reports for November. The arrests are arranged by date; each entry includes the suspects name, last known town of residence, charge or charges, and the name of the arresting officer.
Nov. 1
- David Jackson Laney, Hanover, DUI driving revoked, Deputy Logan Cook.
Nov. 3
- Richard Tracey Webb, Fayetteville, domestic battery, obstructing officer x 2, destruction of property, Deputies Parker, Sizemore, Reilley.
Nov. 3
- Landon Anderson Kennedy, Simon, DUI, Deputy Logan Cook.
Nov. 5
- Richard Tracey Webb, Fayetteville, destruction of property, Deputy Joseph Cornett.
Nov. 5
- Travis Daniel Lester, Pineville, violation of a protective order, Deputy Will Hall.
- Larry Lamont Steinheiser, Clarion, Pennsylvania, destruction of property, leaving scene causing bodily injury, Deputies McKinney and Lane.
Nov. 6
- Jamie Lee Watts, Cyclone, violation of a protective order, Deputy Joseph Cornett.
- Russell Holland McBride, Coval, breaking and entering, Deputies Reilley and Ellison.
Nov. 7
- Robert Edward Graham, Pineville, strangulation, Deputy Mike Johnson.
- Terry Joe Goodwin, Oceana, obtaining under false pretense, parole violation (Raleigh County), Deputy Eric McKinney.
Nov. 10
- Anthony J. Lester, Lynco, DUI controlled substance, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
Nov. 11
- James Ray Bailey, Oceana, domestic battery, Deputy Eric McKinney
Nov. 12
- Michael Douglas Kennedy, Oceana, second-degree sexual assault, Deputy Joseph Cornett.
Nov. 13
- Robert Edward Graham, Pineville, parole violation, Deputy Tommy Blankenship.
Nov. 14
- Loretta Lynn Christian, Glen Rogers, battery, violation of personal safety order, Deputy Joseph Cornett.
Nov. 14
- William Langford Lowry III, Bud, capias, Deputy Todd Reilley
- Tony James Rose, Pineville, driving revoked for DUI, Deputy Eric McKinney
Nov. 15
- Dannie Ray Hicks Jr., Bud, capias, Deputy Todd Reilley.
- Todd Wayne Walls, Oceana, strangulation, domestic battery, Deputy Eric McKinney
- James Emisiah Bennett Jr., Pineville, domestic assault, Deputy Logan Cook.
Nov. 18
- Steven Ryan Fortner, Lynco, violation of a protective order x 2, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
- Jamie Nicole Stewart, Oceana, obstructing an officer, Deputy Eric McKinney.
Nov. 22
- Melissa A. Cook, Pineville, worthless check x 2, Deputy Joseph Cornett.
Nov. 23
- Jeremy Scott Justice, Lynco, driving revoked for DUI (third offense), Deputy D. Cook.
- Zachary Allen Phillips, North Carolina, strangulation, domestic battery, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
- Jennifer Lynn Rose, Mullens, possession of controlled substance, Deputy Nick Parker.
Nov. 24
- Shelby Jean Osborne, Cyclone, domestic battery, Deputy Earnest Harper Jr.
Nov. 25
- Edward Charles II, Man, capias, Deputies Reilley and Sizemore.
- Tommy Dewayne Overshine, Harts, possession with intent to deliver, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
- Amanda Marie Hall, Glen Rogers, domestic battery, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
Nov. 26
- Dan Randall Wesley, Jesse, possession of methamphetamine, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.
Nov. 27
- Stephanie Michele Dixon, Lynco, burglary, Deputy Earnest Harper Jr.
Nov. 29
Christopher Michael Huff, Oceana, fleeing with wreckless indifference, obstructing an officer, driving suspended, operating an ATV on the highway, possession of a controlled substance, Deputy Tyler Sizemore.