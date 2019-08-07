PINEVILLE - Here is the good news, kiddos.
Schools will not reopen until Sept. 3 in Wyoming County. In a bit of a throwback to an earlier time, for the second year, Wyoming County Schools won't open until after Labor Day.
Wyoming County is the only school system in southern West Virginia that will start school after Labor Day. It's one of the few doing so around the state, but that used to be the norm for all school systems to go back after Labor Day.
OK, now the bad news boys and girls, at least for you kids hoping to get an earlier start to the summer. The last day of school isn't until June 11.
The Wyoming County Board of Education recently released the 2019-2020 school calendar and here are some of the highlights.
Westside seniors will hold their graduation on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. The Wyoming East graduation day will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 at noon.
There is good news on the Christmas front.
School will let out on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. That will also be a three-hour early dismissal for faculty senate meetings.
Students will return to school on Thursday, Jan. 2.
The Thanksgiving holiday will give students a week-long break from Monday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 29, with students returning to school Monday, Dec. 2.
Spring break will be between Monday, April 2, through Friday, April 6, with students due back on April 9.
Here are some other dates of note:
n There will be early dismissals on Oct. 18, Dec. 20, Feb. 14, 2020 and April 17.
n Parent teacher conferences will be held Oct. 8 (Elementary), Oct. 9 (Middle School) and Oct. 10 (High School), Dec. 17 (Elementary), Dec. 18 (Middle School) and Dec. 10 (High School) and March 10 (Elementary), March 11 (Middle School) and March 12 (High School).
n Faculty Senate meetings are scheduled for Aug. 28, Oct. 18, Dec. 20, Feb. 14, April 17 and June 12.
n Report cards are due to come out on Nov. 15, Feb. 7, April 17 and June 15 (mailed to homes).
n Progress reports will be sent out on Oct. 4, Dec. 13, March 6 and May 1.
Of course, inclement weather and other unscheduled school delays or cancellations could change the days.