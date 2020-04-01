MADISON, W.Va. — A Wyoming County man involved in a mine theft at Wells Complex in Wharton was sentenced to one to five years in prison. Gary Lance Gibson, 38, of Oceana, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy in Boone County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, Deputy A. M. Cook received a call about a suspicious car on the property of the mine. Upon arrival, he located a female named Amanda Pennington who stated she was waiting to pick up Gibson and another man, James W. Blackburn. After questioning Pennington, deputies learned that the men had broken into the underground mine shaft to steal copper wire. Deputies later found Gibson outside the mine and arrested him and Pennington.
A search of the mine by a mine rescue team failed to locate Blackburn, who was believed to be in the mine. The search was called off due to dangerous conditions underground.
After pleading guilty, Gibson fled from the jurisdiction of the court until recently arrested. Amanda Pennington remains at-large with a pending warrant for her arrest. Blackburn has not been found to date.
Deputy A. M. Cook conducted the investigation. Prosecuting Attorney Keith Randolph handled the sentencing.