PINEVILLE - A Wyoming County Labor Day Beauty Pageant will be held on Sunday, Sept. 1.
The pageant, which is sponsored by Pat's Fashions and Tax Service, will begin at 2 p.m. at Pineville Middle School.
Registration for the event will get under way at 1 p.m.
Entry fee will be $50 and door entries will be accepted on the day of the pageant. There is a $5 entrance fee to watch the pageant.
Every contestant who enters the contest will receive a crown and a trophy.
The contest is a bit different than the traditional pageant. Attire will not be judged in the contest. Any kind of attire can be worn. Judges will be instructed to judge on facial beauty and personality.
All contestants should bring a photo to registration the day of the pageant. Additional photos can be entered for $5 each.
Age divisions will be as follows:
n Girls: 1, 2-3, 4-5, 6-8, 9-11, 12-15, 16-up.
n Boys: newborn-23 months, 2-4, 5-up.
In each age group awards will be given to a Queen and King, Princess and Prince and awards will go to the contestant with the prettiest eyes, hair, smile, best personality and most photogenic.
One overall Grand Supreme will be awarded from the entire pageant. The Grand Supreme winner will receive a large crown, trophy and custom sash.
A fan favorite will also be selected. The audience can vote for their favorite contestant for $1 per vote. That winner will receive a crown, large trophy and custom sash.
Overalls will be offered for an additional $15 per contestant. Winners will receive a large crown, large trophy and a custom sash. Awards will include overall best dressed, Overall stage star, overall photogenic.
For any additional questions contact Pat's fashions at 304-732-6700.
Entry forms can be picked up at Pat's Fashions and Tax Service on Main Avenue in Pineville.
Proceeds are being donated to thePineville Fire Department for students to ride the carnival rides.