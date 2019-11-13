PINEVILLE — The following indictments were returned by the Wyoming County Grand Jury last month. Each entry begins with the name, age, and last known town of address of the suspect, followed by the charges placed against them. An indictment is a formal charge made against a suspect. It does not indicate guilt or innocence.
- Jamie W. Church, 41, of Hanover, fleeing reckless disregard, obstruction, battery on an officer, fleeing on foot.
- Randy Lee Hurley, 52, of Long Branch, fleeing reckless disregard, driving suspended.
- Johnathan East, 30, of Mullens, sexual assault 3rd degree x 2.
- Benjamin Hall, 30, of North Springs, sexual abuse first degree.
- Jason C. Foley, 39, of Pineville, malicious assault, battery.
- David Weese, 45, of Hiawatha, attempted murder, wanton endangerment, conspiracy.
- Derek Milam, 21, of Coval, attempted murder, wanton endangerment, conspiracy, malicious Wounding.
- David Nelson, 59, of Lashmeet, attempted murder x 3
- Gavin Mongold, 36, Glen Rogers, murder
- John W. Workman, 50, of Cyclone, felony escape.
- Brandon P. Shewsbury, 37, of Stephenson, grand larceny.
- Adam R. Walker, 34, of Brenton, possession with intent
- Dewayne G. Bishop, 25, of Long Branch, possession with intent, fleeing, possession without prescription.
- Steven R. Fortner, 32, of Oceana, robbery second degree, conspiracy.
- Michale K. Hawks, 52, of Brenton, driving revoked third x 2.
- Jessica M. Ritchie, 37, of Glen Fork, attempted arson, burglary, assault on officer.
- Landon A. Kennedy, 51, of Long Branch, sexual assault first degree x 2.
- James R. Browning, 85, of Hanover, wanton endangerment, shooting within 500 feet of dwelling.
- Jonathan Newcomb, 41, of Brenton, cultivation.
- Christopher Shrewsbury, 20, of Odd, grand larceny, destruction of property.
- Trevor P. Shrewsbury, 20, Coval, grand larceny, destruction of property, receiving stolen property.
- Freda L. Lane, 39, of Brenton, counterfeiting, conspiracy, false pretenses.
- Everett Watts, 40, of Pineville, counterfeiting, conspiracy, false pretenses.
- T.J. Fleenor, 49, of Oceana, domestic battery third.
- Shelia M. Blake, 49, of Glen Rogers, embezzlement.
- Jarel W. Hurley, 33, of Oceana, failure to register as a sex offender x 260 counts.
- James Blackburn, 48, of Oceana, child abuse with injury, domestic battery.
- Nathan Ameling, 28, of Matheny, burglary, grand larceny, destruction of property.
- Kenneth Clement Jr., 29, of Robson, grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy
- Justin A, Stover, 29, of Kincaid, grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy.
- Kenneth Vickers, 51, of Robson, grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy.
- Richard W. Walker II,30, Kincaid, grand larceny, destruction of property, conspiracy.
- Donald J. Duty, 47, of Pineville, grand larceny.
- Clayburn D. Bishop, 48, of Long Branch, delivery of controlled substance x 6 counts.
- Howard S. Blankenship III, 40, of Long Branch, delivery of controlled substance.
- Richard M. Blackburn, 46, of Long Branch, delivery of controlled substance.
- Randy L. Hurley, 52, of Long Branch, delivery of controlled substance, conspiracy.
- Aaron R. Kenneda, 39, of Long Branch, delivery of controlled substance x 4 counts.
- Justin R. Morgan, 37, of Long Branch, delivery of controlled substance x 5 counts, conspiracy.
- Dickie L. Bailey, 44, of Pineville, delivery of controlled substance x 6 counts.
- Judy Hurley, 54, of Long Branch, delivery of controlled substance.
- Kenneth Kenneda, 54, of Jumping Branch, delivery of controlled substance.
- Trampas Morgan, 46, of Brenton, delivery of controlled substance x 2 counts
- Bobby Testerman, 54, of Hanover, delivery of controlled substance.
- Richard E. Thomas, 31, of Long Branch, delivery of controlled substance x 3 counts.
- Arland W. Toler, 54, of Hanover, delivery of controlled substance.
- Clayton S. Toler, 33, of Oceana, delivery of controlled substance x 6, conspiracy, child neglect.
- Arthur J. Woolum, 54, of Coal Mountain, delivery of controlled substance.
- Darron L. Morgan, 54, of Long Branch, delivery of controlled substance.