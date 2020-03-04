PINEVILLE — Wyoming County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Christy Laxton remembers harboring secret fears about whether she would be able to attend college.
She was able, thanks to scholarships that went a long way in helping her become the successful leader of the EDA in Wyoming County.
For the 10th year, the Wyoming County EDA, through the Wyoming County Fund, is accepting applications for the Wyoming County Community Fund Scholarship 2020.
“Personally, being involved with the scholarship has been rewarding for me, because I could not have gone to college if it were not for scholarships,” Laxton said Friday morning. “It has always been a personal goal of mine to get involved on this level because I know what it means to get that help and to be able to achieve your dreams of continuing your education.”
Applicants must be from Wyoming County and plan to attend Wyoming County Career and Technical Center or Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Wyoming/McDowell County campus.
The scholarship is open to current Wyoming County high school students, and students enrolled at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center or the Wyoming County campus of SWVCTC.
Wyoming County adults with an ABE certificate or those who would just like to return to school are also eligible to apply.
In fact, last year’s winner, Bridget Browning, of Pineville, was a non-traditional student wanting to return to school.
“Sometimes it’s hard to get assistance, financial aid, when you are a person trying to return to school,” Laxton said.
Now in its 10th year of existence, the Wyoming County Community Fund Scholarship is will be awarded for the fall 2020/spring 2021 school year.
The scholarship is worth $2,500, Laxton said.
“When we first came up with the scholarship, it was for $250 and it grew into what it is now,” Laxton said. “Now at $2,500, it can almost cover the fees and expenses for an entire year.”
Laxton said there have been many success stories to come out of the scholarship program.
One past winner is a teacher at Pineville Elementary and another is in nursing.
“We try to monitor our winners and it’s really nice to see when you make a positive impact,” Laxton said.
Each applicant must write a narrative on why they want the scholarship.
“We have heard a lot of very heartwarming stories,” Laxton said.
Applications can be picked up at both the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center, the Southern West Virginia Community and Technical Center Wyoming/McDowell County campus or can be found of the Wyoming County EDA Facebook page or the EDA website. You can also call the Wyoming County EDA at 304-732-6707.
The deadline for applications is April 3.
Past winners of the scholarship include:
- 2011: Emily Strother, Westside
- 2012: Stephanie Cook, Wyoming East
- 2013: Nathan Daniel, Westside
- 2014: Legacy Greene, Westside
- 2015: Sara Walker, Westside
- 2016: Kandice Bradford, Wyoming East
- 2017: Kesley Boyce, Wyoming East
- 2018: Kari Walker, Wyoming East
- 2019: Bridget Browning, returning student.