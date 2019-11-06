PINEVILLE — New and exciting forms of advertising and marketing are in the near future for the Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, thanks to a grant from Appalachian Electric Power.
The Wyoming County EDA has received a $17,500 EDGE grant recently which will go toward developing a “new marketing and promotional strategy via a new website and drone marketing.”
Wyoming County EDA Executive Director Christy Laxton said the organization will have a completely new look on the advertising side.
“We are updating our current website to be more user friendly,” Laxton said. “It will have an all-new look to promote the different aspects of the county. We will have our loan application (on the website) so you can apply online, we will integrate the location on ‘LOIS’ system so that our buildings and industrial parks are identified through mapping.”
The drone footage is also a new staple for the EDA.
“Drone footage will be used to assist with marketing efforts of the county and our industrial parks, specifically the Barker’s Creek Industrial Park,” Laxton said.
Both of the Wyoming County Industrial Parks will receive new logos, there will be a new social media campaign, an updated newsletter and blog.
“All are included in the new marketing efforts to promote the exciting things that the Wyoming County EDA has to offer and what we are doing here in the county, around the region and across the state,” Laxton said.
Appalachian Electric Power has given $125,000 this year to government and nonprofits that oversee programs and initiatives tied to economic development. The EDGE program has given over $1 million in grants since its inception in 2014.
Nine Virginia and West Virginia organizations that submitted applications to Appalachian Power’s Economic Development Growth Enhancement (EDGE) program were awarded funding.
$67,500 went to West Virginia organizations. Similar organizations in Mercer and Greenbrier counties received $17,500 grants and Lincoln County EDA received a $15,000 grant.
The grant funds can be used for site development or to support marketing and promotion, or new business development and retention.
The program is part of Appalachian Power’s ongoing effort to promote local and regional programs that attract industry and support business expansion in the company’s service area.
“We enjoy a close working relationship with the local and regional economic development organizations in our service area,” said Brad Hall, Appalachian Power external affairs vice president. “The EDGE Grant program is an opportunity to express our support for the great work they are doing to bring about new jobs and investment.”
Laxton said the new upgrades will be beneficial to the EDA.
“We are thankful to AEP for the opportunity to enhance our marketing capacity,” Laxton said.