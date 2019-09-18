The Independent Herald
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the Wyoming County Economic Development Agency is the recipient of one of several rural development grants to address various needs in multiple communities across the state, from helping purchase vehicles to securing microloans for small businesses.
The Wyoming County EDA grant is in the amount of $50,000.
Funding is provided through the U.S. Economic Development Agency (EDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
"It's great to see this funding support central services with resources such as ambulances, police cars, and firefighting equipment," Capito said in a news release. "Additionally, the investments in Doddridge County and Wyoming County in particular are critical for sustaining industry and small business in rural areas. Grants like these support local business owners and lift up communities, ensuring our rural areas don't fall behind."
"I am glad to see the USDA and EDA investing in our state through a multitude of rural development projects that will benefit West Virginians across the state," Manchin said in the release. "These projects ensure that rural communities, senior citizens and first responders receive the services and equipment they need and deserve to live quality lives and take care of one another. I look forward to continuing to advocate for more rural development funding as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee."
Other individual awards include:
n Doddridge County Public Service District: $962,000
n Big Otter VFD: $25,500
n City of Montgomery: $50,000
n City of Romney: $33,700
n Town of Moorefield: $70,600
n Spelter VFD: $22,700
n McDowell County Commission: $34,900
n City of Bluefield: $46,200
n Town of Paw Paw: $22,500
n Town of Gauley Bridge: $33,700
n City of Romney: $27,400
n Hardy County Commission: $700
n Webster County Memorial Hospital: $31,700
n Hardy County Commission: $22,600
n Hardy County Commission: $50,000
n Hardy County Commission: $50,000
n Town of Moorefield: $27,400
n McDowell County Commission on Aging, Inc.: $37,500