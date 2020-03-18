20200318-pih-careerfair

The Wyoming County Career and Technical Center held their annual Career Fair at Westside High School on March 9. Special guests included Stan Hopkins, Consultant for Southern Regional Education Board, Deirdre Cline, Wyoming County Schools Superintendent, and Robin Hall, Wyoming County Schools Assistant Superintendent. Each program set up a booth with interactive activities in which students participated.

 Submitted photo

The Wyoming County Career and Technical Center held their annual Career Fair at Westside High School Monday, March 9, 2020. Special guests included Stan Hopkins, Consultant for Southern Regional Education Board, Deirdre Cline, Wyoming County Schools Superintendent, and Robin Hall, Wyoming County Schools Assistant Superintendent. Each program set up a booth with interactive activities in which students participated.