PINEVILLE — The Wyoming County Economic Development Authority had a banner year with its loan program last year.
The organization closed on $415,000 and actually cut off loans in August to allow the money to revolve back through.
The Wyoming County EDA also met its goal of going over $9 million in loans since the program started in 2001, out of the tragedy that was the 2001 flood.
And all signs pointed to the EDA topping last year’s $415,000 this year, with $105,000 given to small businesses after a couple of loans closed in the next week. And that was for the first six weeks of the year.
“We had to stop accepting applications in June last year so we could let those loans revolve back through,” Executive Director Christy Laxton said.
Unfortunately, the COVID-19 outbreak had other ideas.
Now, Laxton and the Wyoming County EDA are in a new mode.
“With the virus as widespread as it is, and with a lot of businesses shutting down, there are a lot of small businesses that need assistance, or will need assistance soon,” Laxton said.
She said the EDA was closing its office to public traffic at the end of business Friday, but she and the staff would be there and answer any questions.
Laxton said small business owners should check Facebook and other government-based social media listings and also watch for press conferences from the governor and the president for the latest up-to-date information regarding the coronavirus and how it is impacting local business.
Laxton said the Small Business Administration, a government agency whose goal is to help small businesses and entrepreneurs, will likely make available low-interest loans with a long repayment term to help meet the crunch brought on by COVID-19.
Laxton said the EDA has issued loans to 353 different small businesses and entrepreneurs since the program started in 2001.
The program has morphed from a single-county program to a seven-county program and has been statewide for the last few years. About 65 percent of the loans are still in Wyoming County.