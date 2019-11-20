BECKLEY, W.Va. — The seven-county region — including Wyoming County — surrounding Raleigh County Memorial Regional Airport has been certified as an AEROready community.
AEROready certification involves a deep analysis of property, labor, education and infrastructure to ensure a region has the capacity to support the aerospace industry, according to a news release. The Raleigh County Memorial Airport analysis included the New River Gorge counties of Raleigh, Fayette, Summers and Nicholas, plus Wyoming, Mercer and McDowell counties.
Tucson Atlantic Consulting and Common Sense Economic Development led the certification process, which was funded by Appalachian Power, according to John Smolak, Appalachian Power economic development director.
The AEROready studies are part of the company’s West Virginia Advantage Plan, which is providing $1 million in funding to economic development projects across the company’s service area. Appalachian Power also funded an initial site readiness study by InSite Consulting for the New River Gorge Region.
“Appalachian Power is dedicated to providing resources to assist our communities in attracting and retaining industry,” Brad Hall, Appalachian Power’s external affairs vice president, said in the news release. “These aerospace programs have the potential to bring high-wage jobs to the region. We are appreciative of the collaboration with our local partners as we all work to create a better future for West Virginia.”
A six-county region around the Yeager Airport in Charleston is currently being analyzed for certification. Earlier this fall, a three-county area around the Greenbrier Valley Airport received its AEROready certification. Both of these certification efforts also were funded by Appalachian Power’s West Virginia Advantage Plan.
Previously, the four counties surrounding Huntington’s Tri-State Airport were certified as AEROready, so a total of 14 counties in the state have the coveted certification. With the addition of the Yeager area counties, that will bring the total number of counties certified as AEROready in the state to 20 and the number of commercial airports to four.
The certification process helps area economic developers determine whether to target aerospace industries and it provides those industries with a wealth of data they can use to make decisions about where to locate.