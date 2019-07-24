HD Media
Over two and a half million dollars in scholarship funding has been awarded this year to Wyoming County high school graduates of the Class of 2019.
Robin Hall, assistant superintendent of Secondary Schools, reported that Westside High School presented $1,080,860 in scholarship monies to graduating seniors. Wyoming East gave out $1,416,468.85 to their recipients and the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center presented $26,000, bringing the grand total for all three to $2,523,328.85.
"We are very pleased to be able to give out these monies to very deserving students," she said. "Their accomplishments are very impressive and we are so glad these monies are available to them. It is a great feeling to be able to help them obtain funding that enables them to further their education, as well as ease the financial burden for their families," Hall noted.
Westside presented $34,500 in one-time awards, and $1,046,360 in four-year renewables for students who maintain grades. Wyoming East gave out $34,138.85 in one-time awards and $1,382,330.00 in four-year renewables. The amount of scholarships awarded this year fell short of last year's total.
According to Keith Stewart, principal of Westside, students at his school were awarded $1,080,860 in scholarship money during the 2018-19 school year to be used toward their post-secondary educational plans.
"That is a phenomenal number when you think of the challenges our local economy has faced throughout the past several years," he said.
The counselors at both high schools are responsible for getting information out to students about any scholarship opportunities available and how to apply. Students begin the search for scholarships early, usually about the time school first starts.
Keisha Stewart, counselor at Westside, said the entire staff works tirelessly throughout the year to help students in working toward earning the Promise Scholarship. Students can earn that scholarship by reaching qualifying scores on the ACT or SAT test, along with maintaining the required GPA.
She also reminded students of the importance of completing their FASFA as soon as the window opens in the fall.
"This allows colleges and other scholarship agencies to present students with available monies they may qualify for as well," Stewart said. "We are very thankful for the many agencies who offer money to help our students succeed in college or career training beyond high school. We have many local individuals who have dedicated themselves to helping students reach their next level of education. Without their help, many of our students would have to take out loans, or simply wouldn't be able to attend at all."
Stewart noted that the school's Senior Awards Ceremony, where the scholarship funds are presented, is one of the most touching events of the school year.
"The memories of many loved ones are honored through local memorial scholarships that help our students tremendously," she pointed out. "We are truly thankful for the families that work hard each year to make this happen for our seniors."
"As each school year wraps up, we compile a list of scholarships that have been awarded to our students. This year's list was nearly four pages long. We are very proud of our students' achievements, and we are looking forward to starting the whole process over for the Class of 2020 in a few short weeks."