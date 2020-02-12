MORGANTOWN — West Virginia University has announced its president’s list and dean’s list students for the fall 2019 semester.
To be named to the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 GPA in the semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA or better in the semester.
Here are the students for Wyoming County.
President’s list
ITMANN: Bradley McKinney, Social Studies/Secondary Education.
MULLENS: Carlie Canada, Pre-Communication Science and Disorders; Meagan Seaton, Human Performance & Health.
PINEVILLE: Kara Kissel, Nursing.
Dean’s list
COAL MOUNTAIN: Sarah Wallace, International Studies, Political Science.
CYCLONE: Sarah Boothe, Nursing — RN.
GLEN FORK: Katlen Francis, Elementary Education.
MULLENS: Christopher Jennings, Exercise Physiology.
OCEANA: Travis Cook, Exercise Physiology; Zoe Moore, Biomedical Engineering.
PINEVILLE: Jacob Cook, Management; Amy Schollar, Psychology; Jeremiah Schollar, Electrical Engineering; Jeremy Sergent, Anthropology.
ROCK VIEW: Hannah Walls, Environmental, Soil & Water Science; Erika Osborne, Civil Engineering.