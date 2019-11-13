INSTITUTE — West Virginia State University and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College leaders have signed a memorandum of understanding enabling students who complete a two-year, associate degree at SWVCTC in biology or chemistry to continue their education into a four-year program at WVSU.
Beginning with the spring 2020 semester, SWVCTC students who complete a two-year associate degree in biology or chemistry will be able to continue their education at WVSU and have their prior coursework recognized, thus ensuring quicker completion of a bachelor’s degree.
“This agreement allows Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College students who wish to continue their education a seamless transition into West Virginia State University,” said WVSU President Anthony L. Jenkins. “We look forward to welcoming even more students onto our campus from Southern, where we already enjoy a strong pipeline because of our award winning faculty and nationally recognized programs.”
Commonly referred to as a 2+2 agreement, credits from a two-year associate’s degree are counted toward completion of a four-year bachelor’s degree.
“Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College is honored to partner with West Virginia State University to offer this opportunity to our students,” said SWVCTC Interim President Samuel Litteral. “Both of our colleges are committed to our students and communities, and this will provide even more opportunities for their success. We are always grateful to partner with our state’s distinguished colleges to give our students every opportunity to be successful and further their possibilities.”
Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College serves communities in the coalfields of West Virginia. With campuses and locations in Boone/Lincoln, Logan, Williamson, and Wyoming/McDowell.
For more information, visit www.southernwv.edu. Follow West Virginia State University on Facebook and Twitter @WVStateU.