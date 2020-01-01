A pipeline company will have to pay more than $240,000 to 243 of its employees, following a federal investigation.
Apex Pipeline Services entered into a consent judgment with the U.S. Department of Labor, requiring it to pay more than $120,000 in back pay and the same amount in damages, according to a news release.
The department alleged from April 2016 to March 2018, the company misclassified employees at its Nitro facility as exempt from overtime pay.
Apex also failed to properly distribute per diem payments to both union and non-union employees, and lapsed on other administrative requirements, according to the department.
“Our work continues to ensure that employees are paid the wages they have legally earned, and that employers compete on a level playing field,” said Labor spokesman John DuMont in a news release. “The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to holding employers accountable when they fail to meet their responsibilities. We encourage all employers to reach out to us for compliance assistance.”
Apex provides construction services to the oil and gas transmission, storage, production and distribution companies, according to its website.