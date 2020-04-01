CHARLESTON — A business relief directory to assist those affected by economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 virus was launched on Thursday by the West Virginia Department of Commerce with information about state and federal resources available to businesses.
The directory, which is available online at www.westvirginia.gov/covid19, includes topics such as Small Business Administration loans, Department of Labor standards, unemployment benefits and tax deadlines.
“A lot of small business owners, entrepreneurs and employers in West Virginia are hurting right now and we want each of them to know that we are all in this together,” West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch said in a release announcing the launch. “With the launch of this resource directory, we hope to connect people to the resources that will provide real economic relief that will hopefully help our businesses weather this storm.”
Gaunch added that the directory will be updated as new state and federal resources are made available, so business owners and members of the public are encouraged to sign up for email updates from the West Virginia Department of Commerce to stay up to date on new developments related to COVID-19 economic relief.