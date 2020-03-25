HUNTINGTON — The Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum continues to accept applications for the summer 2020 Institute on Black History Instruction at Marshall University.
The program, scheduled for June 15-19, is designed to help K-12 teachers broaden their understanding of black history and culture and better integrate its study within their lesson plans. It is the third summer institute for which The Lyceum has received funding from the West Virginia Humanities Council. Previously, teachers studied black history at Lyceum institutes in 2017 and 2019.
In addition to the Humanities Council grant, the program is made possible through support from Glenwood Foundation, West Virginia’s Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs and other Woodson Lyceum resources, including Marshall University’s Academic Affairs, College of Arts and Media, College of Education and Professional Development, Intercultural Affairs and W. Page Pitt School of Journalism and Mass Communications.
The Woodson Lyceum encourages applications from West Virginia educators who teach courses in history, art, social studies, music and language arts. Instruction includes sessions on history, literature, music and dance. Teachers will take field trips that involve spending full days at Glenwood Estate and the West Virginia State Archives in Charleston. Participants will receive $500 stipends, and their tuition for three graduate professional development credits will be covered by the program. Applications from previous participants also will be considered. The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. April 17. Details are available at www.marshall.edu/woodson lyceum.
Twenty educators will be selected for the institute, and they will be taught by national experts and experts from Marshall University, West Virginia State University and local public historians. Teachers will conduct research using primary sources and create lesson plans, which will also become part of The Woodson Lyceum’s Black History Kit located at www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum.
Questions about the program should be addressed to Burnis R. Morris, Carter G. Woodson Professor and director/co-founder of The Lyceum, at morrisb@marshall.edu.