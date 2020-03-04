BECKLEY — The 23rd annual Women’s Expo, touted as “the largest and best vendor show in southern West Virginia,” will fill the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on March 13 and 14.
The event hours are 1-7 p.m. on Friday, March 13 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 14. The convention center is located at 200 Armory Drive, Beckley.
“There’s great stuff for women of all ages at one great location.,” according to the event website, womanwv.com. “Many local and regional businesses and organizations will be set up and waiting to meet and greet you!”
The first 50 in line when the doors open Friday and Saturday get a $25 Little General Gas Card. There will also be a $500 cash giveaway on Friday and Saturday. More than 120 vendors have already committed.
Free parking will be provided by Beckley Auto Mall.
Free and discounted tickets are available now at Radiocity, 306 South Kanawha St., 2nd Floor, Beckley. (while supplies last). If you do not have a free ticket, price is $5 at the door. If you have a discounted ticket, price will be $3 at the door.
Vendors are also still being accepted. Get more information at www.womanwv.com.
The event’s major sponsor is Southern Communications Inc: 103CIR; 105.9 WTNJ; Groovy 94; NewsTalk WWNR 620AM & 101.1FM; Channel 935 The Buzz 93.5FM & 1070AM.
Other sponsors include Rejuvenation Center, Unicare and Suddenlink.