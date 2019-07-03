PINEVILLE - More law and order from around Wyoming County:
n A woman was arrested last week after it was discovered she entered a home and took a safe containing several valuables.
The victim said Tonya Jane Acord, 39, of Oceana, entered his home without permission and took the safe.
After an investigation, police arrested Acord and charged her with daytime burglary and petit larceny.
She is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.
The police were able to recover all the valuables.
n A helicopter sighting of several marijuana plants has led to the arrest of a Wyoming County man.
The State Police were conducting a marijuana sweep in Wyoming County when they flew over a home near R.D. Bailey Highway in Brenton.
There, police said they observed marijuana behind the home of Paul Morgan.
The police said they discovered 25 individual plants growing in buckets and tubs.
Police surveillance allowed them to observe Morgan leaving his home and allegedly pulling up the plants and throwing them over the embankment near the home.
After questioning, Morgan allegedly informed police he had plants hidden at the Baileysville Cemetery and he was in the process of getting ready to plant those.
With Morgan in tow, the police confiscated 35 marijuana plants. In addition, five guns were seized from the home.
Morgan has been charged with manufacturing marijuana and is being held in Southern Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.