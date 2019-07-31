PINEVILLE - More law and order in Wyoming County:
A Wyoming County woman was in jail for allegedly threatening to burn a man's house down.
According to police reports, Jessica Marie Ritchie was arrested on Sunday, July 21, when police were called to a home on a welfare check.
When the deputies arrived, they found an unidentified man holding Ritchie down on his front porch.
The man told officers that Ritchie entered his home without his permission and threatened to light the home on fire.
Officers discovered that Ritchie allegedly had a 5-gallon gasoline can in her possession.
The incident did not end there.
As officers began to put Ritchie in handcuffs, they said, she attempted to strike the officers.
Ritchie is charged with attempt to commit arson, daytime burglary and assault on an officer.
n n n
Gavin Lee Mongold, of Glen Rogers, was arraigned Wednesday, July 24, after he was charged with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, Shelley Lynn Gillespie.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, July 17.
After testimony at the Wyoming County magistrate court, it was found that probable cause existed in the case, and it was bound over to the grand jury.
The Wyoming County Grand Jury is scheduled to convene in October.
According to police reports, deputies were dispatched to a Glen Rogers address on July 17 at about 12:45 p.m. for possible shots fired. Gillespie, 29, was found at the residence with a single gunshot wound to the head and she died while being transported to the hospital.
Mongold was arrested on July 18 and is currently jailed at Southern Regional in Beckley.