PINEVILLE — A Wyoming County woman is behind bars after being arrested on charges of domestic abuse last week.
According to authorities, the police received a call on Feb. 26 from a man who alleged he had suffered a hand injury from being stabbed by his wife.
The man said Jennifer Lusk, from Oceana, stabbed him after an argument about her use of drugs, according to the report.
He also reportedly had a video that showed the incident in question. Court documents went on to say that the man said he was also beaten with a pole by the suspect and she threatened to kill him.
There also were two minor children who were put in harm’s way when they tried to stop the fight, according to the report.
Multiple charges have been leveled against the woman, including the more serious crimes of malicious assault and child neglect.
After the arrest, she was transported to Southern Regional Jail, where she was being held on a $25,000 bond.