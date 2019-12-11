CHARLESTON — November may have been a rough month for state tax collections, but Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said Friday that December is off to a strong start, with $11 million of collections in the first two business days of the month.
“We had two very strong collection days Monday and Tuesday. Mark had predicted that because the calendar fell where the last business day of November was on the 27th,” he said, referring to Deputy Revenue Secretary Mark Muchow.
Muchow had told legislators during November interim meetings that November would be a difficult month for tax collections, in part because of timing issues with state offices closed for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
With that infusion of tax payments that otherwise would have come in at the end of November, and with some revenue adjustments for the month, Hardy said the state budget shortfall currently sits at about $29 million.
Muchow said the deficit has been slowly shrinking since the first month of the 2019-20 budget year, in July, when it came in $33 million short.
“Since July and into early December, we’re basically running at or slightly above estimate,” he said of overall tax collections, noting there are four traditionally strong collection months ahead in this budget year: December, January, April and June.
Earlier Friday, Justice said he is holding off on directing state agencies to cut spending.
In October, he told agency heads to identify a total of $100 million in spending cuts for the current budget year in the event the economy did not improve.
“You’re surely not going to see that happen today,” Justice said during a news conference at the Capitol. “I’m still very hopeful we do not have to go there, but I’m watching it every minute.”
At a conference otherwise dominated by questions over a state correctional officers’ class photo showing officers giving the Nazi salute, Justice also touted the sale Tuesday of a second round of Roads to Prosperity road bonds.
Because of low interest rates, the state was able to sell $746.5 million of bonds, or $146.5 million over the $600 million state officials hoped to raise.
“We just picked up $146.5 million,” he said. “That in and of itself is a surplus.”
Much of the state budget woes are driven by low natural gas prices nationally, which are driving down prices and demand for coal, Muchow said.
He said Friday that while the outlook is still not good, there was a glimmer of hope during a nationwide cold snap in early November, which caused natural gas prices to spike from about $2 to $5 per MCF. That temporarily increased demand for coal, as it briefly became cheaper than natural gas for energy production.
“If you’ve got a list of things you want for Christmas, a bitterly cold winter would be great,” Muchow said.