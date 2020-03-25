HUNTINGTON – Every year in mid-March graduating medical students across the country, including those from the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, gather at their local universities and at the same time open envelopes that determine the next chapter of their lives.
Inside the envelopes is the name of residency programs matched with the students, where they will train their skills for the next three to seven years.
However, this year, due to the growing concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, many Match Day celebrations across the country, including Marshall’s, were canceled, leaving many students – including 65 graduates from Marshall – to open their results at home with their families.
Twenty-one of Marshall’s graduates will remain in West Virginia to complete their residency training.
Nearly half of the graduates matched into primary care residencies, which are identified in West Virginia as family medicine, internal medicine, internal medicine/pediatrics, pediatrics and obstetrics/gynecology. Other students were accepted into anesthesiology, dermatology, emergency medicine, general surgery, neurology, orthopaedic surgery, otolaryngology, plastic surgery, psychiatry and radiology programs.
One student also matched in the military match that occurred in late 2019.
The main residency match process is coordinated by the National Residency Matching Program. The program had its largest match on record this year, according to the NRMP, with 40,084 registered applicants submitting program choices for 37,256 available positions.
Members of the 2020 Match Day class and their residency placements are:
Justin Addicks, medicine-preliminary, Marshall University School of Medicine and radiology-diagnostic, West Virginia University School of Medicine; Meghan Anderson, obstetrics-gynecology, Marshall University; Hannah Ashworth, pediatrics, University of Toledo; Jasmyn Atalla, medicine-pediatrics, Vidant Med Ctr/East Carolina University; Christopher Atkins, medicine-preliminary, University of Louisville School of Medicine and Radiology-diagnostic,Yale-New Haven Hospital;
Rebecca Barnes, neurology, Marshall University; Tani Berzins, family medicine, United Hospital Center; Allyson Bias, pediatrics, Marshall University; Katherine Billups, obstetrics-gynecology, Marshall University; Lucas Bolyard, anesthesiology, Penn State Hershey Medical Center; Lloyd Border, transitional, HCA Healthcare/USF Morsani GME-St Pete-FL and radiology-diagnostic, Duke University Medical Center;
Gabriella Casinelli, neurology, West Virginia University; Fadi Chanaa, internal medicine, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center; Evan Childers, plastic surgery (integrated), University of Nevada Las Vegas; Adam Christian, family medicine, Tidelands Health;
Anne DeFruscio, obstetrics-gynecology, St. Lukes Hospital; Seth Deskins, medicine-pediatrics, West Virginia University; William Freeman, family medicine, Marshall University;
James Gainer, orthopaedic surgery, University of Louisville; Donald Gygi, medicine-preliminary, HCA Healthcare/USF Morsani GME-Trinity;
Jonathan Hanson, neurology, Marshall University; Cierra Hardt, emergency medicine, York Hospital; Andrea Hart, medicine-pediatrics, Virginia Commonwealth U Health System; Gregory Hill, otolaryngology, NCC- Walter Reed National Military Medical Center; Allison Hines, child neurology, Case Western/University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center;
Anne Jarrell, family medicine/Bristol, East Tennessee State University; Haleigh Jeffrey, obstetrics-gynecology, Vidant Medical Center/East Carolina University; Jordan Kahle, pediatrics-preliminary, Massachusetts General Hospital;
Sher Khan, internal medicine, West Virginia University; Asad Khawaja, medicine-preliminary, Marshall University and anesthesiology, Case Western/MetroHealth Medical Center; Caleb Lee, neurology, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center;
Will Lester, pediatrics/Gainesville, University of Florida-Shands Hospital; Stephanie Lipscomb, internal medicine, Marshall University;
Thomas Magrane, anesthesiology, Lahey Clinic; Kyle Maxwell, pediatrics, Virginia Commonwealth University Health System; Dakota May, psychiatry, Duke University Medical Center; Marjorie McCoy, psychiatry, University Hospital-Jackson; Steven McHenry, anesthesiology, University of Louisville; Eric Mendenhall, pediatrics, Marshall University; Lee Mendenhall, psychiatry, University of Colorado-Denver; Tyler Miller, internal medicine, West Virginia University; Corey Moore, emergency medicine, Vidant Medical Center/East Carolina University;
Julia Poe, medicine-preliminary, Marshall University , and Radiology-diagnostic, Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education; Jordan Preston, neurology, Marshall University; Luke Prudich, emergency medicine, WellStar Kennestone Regional Medical Center;
Jamila Ranavaya, medicine-pediatrics, Marshall University; Alexandrine Ratnani, pediatrics, University of Virginia; Zachary Robateau, neurology, University of Washington Affiliated Hospitals; Katie Rollins, family medicine, Marshall University;
Alexander Schlarb, radiology-diagnostic, Eastern VA Med School; Preeya Shah, dermatology, and Medicine-preliminary, University of Virginia; Eric Sias, internal medicine, University of Kentucky Medical Center; Joseph Simmons, internal medicine, Marshall University; Tyler Skidmore, neurology, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center; Lauren Smaltz, emergency medicine, University of Virginia; Reagan Stafford, general surgery, University of Kentucky Medical Center; Dakota Stevenson, neurology, University Hospital-Columbia;
Jordan Tate, pediatrics, Inova Fairfax Hospital; Chase Warner, medicine-preliminary, Marshall University; Christopher Watson, internal medicine, Vidant Medical Center/East Carolina University; Jonathan Winalski, general surgery, Zucker -Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital; Anna Wood, pediatrics, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center; Brandon Wright, pediatrics, Vidant Medical Center/East Carolina University; Wesley Wright, internal medicine, University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine; Ian Yahnke, neurology, University of Cincinnati Medical Center.