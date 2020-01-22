GLENVILLE, W.VA. — Glenville State College invites future Pioneers to attend its upcoming Winter Open House at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, on the GSC campus.
The day’s schedule starts with check-in on the third floor of the Mollohan Campus Community Center at 9 a.m., followed by a welcome and information session at 10 a.m., academic department tours and information sessions at 10:30 a.m., a campus tour at 11:30 a.m., a tour of the Waco Center at 12:30 p.m., and lunch at the Waco Center at 1 p.m.
Prospective students and their families are then invited to cheer on the Pioneers at the men and women’s basketball games beginning at 2 p.m. in the Waco Center.
For more information or to sign up for GSC’s Winter Open House, contact the Admissions Office at 800-924-2010 or visit www.glenville.edu/admissions/events to register.