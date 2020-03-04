WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Local outdoors enthusiasts will want to mark their calendars as plans were recently announced to host the city’s first Off-Road Expo at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
The event, which is being hosted by the Tug Valley Area CVB in conjunction with Williamson Parks and Recreation, is set for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 28.
Tug Valley Area CVB Executive Director Wes Wilson said the event will draw more attention to an area that continues to embrace the off-road industry and the ever-growing Hatfield-McCoy Trails.
“Seeing our area and city come together as we fully embrace trail tourism makes this event so exciting,” Wilson said. “While the Hatfield-McCoy Trails have linked into Williamson for nearly 20 years now, we’re finally starting to see a culture change of business owners and residents work on ways to make us truly the gateway to the trail system.
“We have so much momentum with the spring season coming upon us, and the Tug Valley Area CVB felt like this was the perfect time to try a new event that would catapult us into Dirt Days later in April (23-26),” he said. “Our CVB is also excited to be working and partnering with the Williamson Parks & Recreation to create events that showcase the wonderful venues they have available for folks to use.”
The expo will showcase vendors related to the off-road industry, in particular those tied to trail tourism and the Hatfield-McCoy Trails. Wilson said the event is expected to feature several types of vendors, including ATV dealers, parts, accessories, lodging owners and more.
Tickets will be $5 for adults ages 16 and up and free for anyone 15 or under.
More details on the event and vendors will be announced in the coming weeks on the expo’s event page and the Tug Valley Area CVB Facebook page.
To become a vendor, message the CVB Facebook page or call 304-601-0374.