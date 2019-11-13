LOGAN — Region 2 of Work Force West Virginia (WFWV) is hosting a free job fair on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Chief Logan Conference Center in Logan.
According to WFWV-Logan employee Debra White, they have over 50 employers coming to set up tables at the event including employers from mines, hospitals, trucking companies, security firms, state agencies, retail stores and more. She said numerous employers will be conducting onsite job interviews. The doors will open at 9 a.m. to veterans, while the general public is welcome from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Employers attending the event will be provided free space, a free table, internet connection, and lunch for two. For more information on the WFWV job fair contact White at 304-792-7010.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.